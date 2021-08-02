Camacho-Quinn keeps Harrison, US out of win column at track

The buildup to that mark in 2016 played out awkwardly. She finished fourth at Olympic trials and was denied the trip to Rio de Janeiro. A few weeks later, she traveled to London and set the world record, then returned home to watch the Americans sweep the Olympic medals.

None of those Americans, Brianna Rollins-McNeal, Nia Ali or Kristi Castlin, were in Tokyo, but this felt like an event for the U.S. to finally break its string of no gold medals.

They had won the three of the last four women's 100-meter hurdles at the Games, including the 2008 shocker by Dawn Harper after all the build-up had been pointed toward Lolo Jones.

That spoke to the depth of American hurdles.

Turns out, Puerto Rico is tapping into that talent, as well. Camacho-Jones, whose brother, Robert, plays in the NFL, was born in South Carolina and went to college at Kentucky. She was eligible to run for Puerto Rico because that's where her mom is from.

