Nation & World News

Cam Ward throws for 4 touchdowns, No. 6 Miami survives Louisville comeback bids for wild 52-45 win

Ajay Allen followed Cam Ward’s fourth touchdown pass with a 2-yard, go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter, Damien Martinez added a 30-yard insurance TD run with 4:05 remaining and No. 6 Miami held off Louisville for a wild 52-45 victory
Miami wide receiver Samuel Brown (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football runs from the pursuit of Louisville defensive back Quincy Riley (3) to score game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miami wide receiver Samuel Brown (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football runs from the pursuit of Louisville defensive back Quincy Riley (3) to score game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
By GARY B. GRAVES – Associated Press
29 minutes ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ajay Allen followed Cam Ward's fourth touchdown pass with a 2-yard, go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter, Damien Martinez added a 30-yard insurance TD run with 4:05 remaining and No. 6 Miami held off Louisville for a wild 52-45 victory on Saturday.

A series recently defined by high scoring added its most exciting chapter thanks to Ward, who completed a bunch of explosive plays on the way to a school-record seventh consecutive 300-yard passing performance. More importantly, the Hurricanes (7-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) are off to their best start since beginning 10-0 in 2017.

The Hurricanes withstood several Louisville rallies from double-digit deficits, the last of which was Tyler Shough's 4-yard TD pass to Duke Watson that tied the game at 38 early in the fourth. Ward followed by hitting Samuel Brown for 59 yards, setting up Allen's go-ahead score with 11:17 remaining.

Martinez's bullish TD run provided a cushion, though Shough's 4-yard scoring pass to Ja'Corey Brooks with 54 seconds left got them within a touchdown. Ward knelt three times to close out the thrilling road win and reclaim the Schnellenberger Trophy.

Ward completed 21 of 32 passes for 319 yards to break the Miami record for consecutive 300-yard games most recently held by Tyler Van Dyke in 2021. Ward is four away from the Miami all-time record for 300-yard games, a mark of 11 shared by Van Dyke and Brad Kaaya.

Xavier Restropo had nine catches for 101 yards and a TD, and Jacolby George and Brown each caught scoring passes as the 'Canes outgained Louisville 538-448.

Shough completed 31 of 51 for 342 yards and four scores as well.

THE TAKEAWAY

Miami: Ward bought time and found receivers, and the nation's top offense continued doing what it does with a balanced attack that also rushed for 219 yards.

Louisville: Every time the Cardinals seemed down and out against Ward and the ‘Canes, they answered with a gutsy scoring drive. The defense certainly helped with a takeaway and key defensive stands, just not enough to stop Miami’s ground game from taking over in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Miami: hosts in-state rival Florida State in ACC play.

Louisville: visits Boston College on Friday night with a short turnaround.

___

This version corrects Cam Ward’s streak of consecutive 300-yard passing games to seven.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Miami linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. (32) recovers a Louisville fumble in the end zone to score during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Miami's Ward, BC's Ezeiruaku, Pitt's Narduzzi headline the AP's ACC midyear honorees
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Vanderbilt's Lea, Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, South Carolina DE Kennard nab AP midseason SEC...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bijan Robinson scores 2 TDs. Falcons beat Panthers 38-20 for 3rd straight victory vs. NFC...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Steve Colquitt, Oconee County S

How the top 10 Georgia high school football teams fared in Week 9
The Latest
A drone targets the Israeli prime minister's house during new barrages with Hezbollah8m ago
Singer Zayn postpones US tour after the death of his former bandmate Liam Payne10m ago
No. 16 Indiana routs Nebraska 56-7 to stay unbeaten; Rourke injures hand and misses 2nd...16m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia children have been put in foster care because of homelessness
OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT