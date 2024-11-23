Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Cam Ward breaks Bernie Kosar's single-season Miami passing yards and completions records

Another week, another pair of records for Miami quarterback Cam Ward
Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks for an open receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks for an open receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)
By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Another week, another pair of records for Miami quarterback Cam Ward — breaking 40-year-old marks by Bernie Kosar in both cases.

Ward, Miami's Heisman Trophy contender who already holds the Hurricanes' single-season record for touchdown passes and is on pace to break the school mark for completion percentage, on Saturday eclipsed Kosar's school records for both passing yards in a season and completions in a season.

Ward's 13-yard completion to Damien Martinez with 1:27 left in the second quarter gave him 3,643 yards for the season. Kosar's mark of 3,642 yards was set in 1984.

Later Saturday, Ward threw a 15-yard pass to Xavier Restrepo for his 263rd completion of the year — topping Kosar's mark of 262, also set in 1984.

"Congrats #CamWard," Kosar posted on social media. "U R Awesome."

Ward is on pace to break Miami's single-season completion percentage mark of 65.8% set last year by Tyler Van Dyke. He also is on pace to top the Miami career mark — among those with at least 300 attempts — of 64.3% set by D'Eriq King in 2020 and 2021.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 1 Kansas overcomes sluggish start, beats UNC Wilmington 84-66 to give Bill Self 800th...
Placeholder Image

Credit: David J. Phillip

Metro Atlanta’s Robert Mathis, Hines Ward advance in Hall of Fame vote
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kam Jones gets triple-double as No. 15 Marquette trounces No. 6 Purdue 76-58
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Colorado's 2-way star Travis Hunter eyes Big 12 title and more before 'for sure' entering...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Man City routed 4-0 by Tottenham in fifth-straight defeat as crisis deepens for Pep...8m ago
Glimmers of hope for some for a funding deal at UN climate talks, but opposition still...27m ago
Canada's top military commander calls out US senator for questioning a woman's role in...31m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WEATHER
Bundle up! Metro Atlanta temps dip into the 30s for first time this season
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights