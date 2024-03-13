Calvin Ridley agrees on a 4-year, $92 million deal with the Titans, AP source says

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans have agreed on a four-year, $92 million contract, a person with knowledge of the terms told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been finalized, said Ridley gets $50 million guaranteed.

Ridley gives young Titans quarterback Will Levis another playmaker. He started all 17 games for the Jaguars last season — his first after missing most of the previous two years because of a broken foot, a mental health break and a yearlong gambling suspension — and finished with 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns.