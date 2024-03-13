Nation & World News

Calvin Ridley agrees on a 4-year, $92 million deal with the Titans, AP source says

A person familiar with the deal says receiver Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans have agreed on a four-year, $92 million contract
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) catches a pass in front of Tennessee Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (0) during their NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Ridley and the Tennessee Titans have agreed on a four-year, $92 million contract, a person with knowledge of the terms told The Associated Press on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) catches a pass in front of Tennessee Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (0) during their NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Ridley and the Tennessee Titans have agreed on a four-year, $92 million contract, a person with knowledge of the terms told The Associated Press on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
By ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
51 minutes ago

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans have agreed on a four-year, $92 million contract, a person with knowledge of the terms told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been finalized, said Ridley gets $50 million guaranteed.

Ridley gives young Titans quarterback Will Levis another playmaker. He started all 17 games for the Jaguars last season — his first after missing most of the previous two years because of a broken foot, a mental health break and a yearlong gambling suspension — and finished with 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Titans also added a veteran quarterback, agreeing with Mason Rudolph on a one-year contract, another person familiar with the decision told the AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been finalized.

Rudolph spent four seasons in Pittsburgh, going 8-4-1 in 13 starts. He stepped in after Kenny Pickett was injured and went 3-0 down the stretch last season to help the Steelers make the playoffs.

Jacksonville owes Atlanta a third-round pick (No. 79 overall) to complete the trade for Ridley.

“I think next year will be a better year for me for sure,” Ridley said following the season finale. “Just to get this year under my belt was really important, though. I got out of this season healthy. I know I’m a good player for sure. I feel young. I can run still, I’ll tell you that.”

___

AP Pro Football Writer Mark Long contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

It’s official - Kirk Cousins is an Atlanta Falcon18m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Kemp’s signature allows Georgia prosecutor oversight panel to begin work
2h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton judge dismisses 6 of 41 counts in Trump election interference indictment
4h ago

Credit: Ty Tagami

Lawmakers make major changes to Georgia school voucher bill
2h ago

Credit: Ty Tagami

Lawmakers make major changes to Georgia school voucher bill
2h ago

Credit: TNS

New legal fight over ‘forever chemicals’ erupts in North Georgia
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito has elbow repaired with internal brace, expected to miss...
5m ago
Massachusetts governor to pardon those convicted of misdemeanor cannabis possession
14m ago
Death of nonbinary teen Nex Benedict after school fight is ruled a suicide, medical...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mark Bradley: The Falcons had to have Kirk Cousins, and now they do
8h ago
‘Politically Georgia’ podcast: Reaction to Fulton judge dismissing some charges against...
5h ago
Clark Atlanta Museum art featured in Met Museum’s ‘Harlem Renaissance’ show
11h ago