Calmer weather helps contain Oakland, California, fire that forced evacuations

Firefighting crews took advantage of calmer weather Sunday to increase containment of a small wildfire in Oakland, California, that burned two homes
Residents watch as firefighters battle the Keller Fire burning above Interstate 580 in Oakland, Calif.,on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Residents watch as firefighters battle the Keller Fire burning above Interstate 580 in Oakland, Calif.,on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
1 hour ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Firefighting crews took advantage of calmer weather Sunday to increase containment of a small wildfire in Oakland, California, that burned two homes and forced more than 500 people to evacuate.

Most residents were allowed to return home Saturday but a handful of evacuation orders remained in effect for a hillside neighborhood where firefighters were still dousing hotspots.

“We don’t want to assume that it’s out and come back and it’s sparked again,” Oakland Fire Chief Damon Covington said during a Saturday evening briefing.

The blaze was 70% contained Sunday morning.

Flames erupted Friday afternoon and were fed by a major " diablo wind " — notorious in autumn for its hot, dry gusts — that spiked the risk of wildfire across Northern California. Red flag warnings for increased fire danger expired Saturday and conditions eased further throughout the weekend.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The blaze burned a day before the Oct. 19 anniversary of a 1991 fire in the Oakland Hills that destroyed nearly 3,000 homes and killed 25 people.

Rolo Tanedo Jr. looks inside his car, which became stuck in a sinkhole, as firefighters battle the Keller Fire burning in Oakland, Calif.,on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: AP

An air tanker drops retardant on a grass fire burning above Interstate 580 in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

An air tanker drops retardant on a grass fire burning above Interstate 580 in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A person dumps water on a grass fire burning above Interstate 580 in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

