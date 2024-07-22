Nation & World News

Calls for Maya Rudolph to reprise her Kamala Harris on 'SNL' are flooding in on social media

Will Maya Rudolph’s “funt,” aka Vice President Kamala Harris, be back on “Saturday Night Live?”
Maya Rudolph appears at the Time100 Gala in New York on April 25, 2024, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris appears at a luncheon for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the State Department in Washington on April 11, 2024. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Maya Rudolph appears at the Time100 Gala in New York on April 25, 2024, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris appears at a luncheon for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the State Department in Washington on April 11, 2024. (AP Photo)
4 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Will Maya Rudolph's "funt," aka Vice President Kamala Harris, be back on "Saturday Night Live?"

Speculation has been running hot since Sunday, when President Joe Biden dropped his election news, but the “SNL” alum is a busy actor these days.

Rudolph earned four Emmy nods last week for her work on three different shows: “Loot” (just renewed for a third season on Apple TV+), “Big Mouth” on Netflix and two nominations for a hosting stint on “SNL.”

She played Harris several times as a guest on “SNL” in 2019, during the 2020 presidential election cycle. Rudolph was a cast member on the NBC show from 2000 to 2007.

The “Bridesmaids” actor won an Emmy for her Harris in December 2019 during a cold open send-up of the PBS Democratic debate soon after Harris dropped out of the presidential race. She debuted the character earlier that year during a town hall bit that had her introducing her Harris as “America’s cool aunt. A fun aunt. I call that a ‘funt.’”

Her Emmy-winning turn as Harris referenced Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” with: “I just want to show you how good you could’ve had it, America. You withheld your donations, and I got tired of waiting, so I walked my fine ass out the door.” Rudolph then sang: “You coulda had a bad bitch.”

Calls for Rudolph to return to the role have flooded social media since Biden stepped aside. He and Democratic leaders have thrown their support to Harris as their presidential nominee ahead of the Aug. 19 start of the party's convention in Chicago.

The 50th season of “SNL” premieres Sept. 28. An NBC spokesperson said there are no discussions at the moment about a Rudolph return since the show is on hiatus. An email request for comment to Rudolph wasn't immediately returned Monday.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

New Vogtle reactor back online after outage caused by valve issue30m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

`I’m looking at being evicted’ because of Fulton housing failures

A new world coming: Bus maker Blue Bird embraces an electrified future

Six Flags Over Georgia to require chaperones for those 15 and younger
2h ago

Six Flags Over Georgia to require chaperones for those 15 and younger
2h ago

Credit: AP

BRADLEY’S BUZZ
The Braves are hurting. Deadline’s coming. What to do?
The Latest
Harris wins Pelosi endorsement, claims most of the delegates she needs for the nomination
12m ago
Abdul 'Duke' Fakir, last of the original Four Tops, is dead at 88
15m ago
Black voters feel excitement, hope and a lot of worry as Harris takes center stage in...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Photo courtesy of HMGNA

Hyundai’s Georgia electric vehicle plant: What you need to know
Atlantan and UGA grad, NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor’s career soars
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow latest election updates