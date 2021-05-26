Callaway goes on MLB ineligible list after harassment probe

“We want to thank the many people who cooperated with our Department of Investigations in their work, which spanned Mr. Callaway’s positions with three different clubs," Manfred said. “The clubs that employed Mr. Callaway each fully cooperated with DOI, including providing emails and assisting with identifying key witnesses."

Manfred said once the 2022 season ends, Callaway can apply for possible reinstatement.

Callaway, 46, was the Cleveland Indians’ pitching coach for five years before managing the Mets from 2018-19. After he was fired by New York, he was hired by the Angels, who suspended him shortly before the start of this season's spring training.

“We appreciate Major League Baseball’s diligent investigation, and support their decision," the Angels said in a team statement.

Callaway spent the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season as the Angels' pitching coach under new manager Joe Maddon. Bullpen coach Matt Wise has been serving as the pitching coach for the Angels, who began Wednesday with the majors' worst team ERA at 5.19.

