ajc logo
X

California woman charged with killing man over cat dispute

National & World News
3 hours ago
A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her car into him after accusing him of trying to run over a cat in the street

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her car into him after accusing him of trying to run over a cat in the street, authorities said Wednesday.

Hannah Star Esser, 20, was charged with murder in the death of Luis Anthony Victor, 43, and detained on $1 million bail, the Orange County prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Esser was driving in the community of Cypress on Sunday night when she confronted Victor and accused him of trying to run over a cat, authorities said.

She and Victor both got out of their vehicles and got into an argument that Esser recorded, authorities said.

Esser then returned to her car, turned around, drove toward Victor and hit him, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This action showed a complete disregard for human life,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in the statement.

Esser was arrested Sunday and had an initial court appearance Tuesday, court records show. She is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 13. An email message was sent to defense attorney Michael Morrison seeking comment.

Kimberly Edds, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, said it was not immediately clear whether a cat was actually involved. The crime is still being investigated, she said.

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks

Credit: Barbara Gauntt

Taking a look at coaches Georgia Tech might consider4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

3 Atlanta Public Schools administrators on leave amid internal review
6h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Hurricane Ian prompts Atlanta Public Schools to cancel some events
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Woman assaulted on Covington trail while walking dog; 2 suspects at large
51m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Woman assaulted on Covington trail while walking dog; 2 suspects at large
51m ago

Credit: Alan Mauldin

Southwest Georgia farmers breath cautious sigh of relief with reduced chance of heavy...
3h ago
The Latest
Officials: Search for migrants after boat sinks off Keys
2m ago
RFK assassin Sirhan asks to go home to live 'in peace'
9m ago
Police uncertain if girl killed in shootout was abducted
11m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
Clock ticking on search for Georgia Tech athletic director
21h ago
MLB monitoring Hurricane Ian for crucial Braves series with Mets
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top