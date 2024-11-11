Breaking: Brian Bohannon: ‘I want to be clear that I did not step down’ from KSU football coach job
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

California voters reject proposed ban on forced prison labor in any form

California voters have rejected a measure amending the state Constitution to ban forced labor in any form
Voters cast their ballots at Marina Park Community Center, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Newport Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

AP

AP

Voters cast their ballots at Marina Park Community Center, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Newport Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (AP)
6 minutes ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters have rejected a measure amending the state Constitution to ban forced labor in any form. The constitution currently bans it except as punishment for crime.

That exemption became a target of criminal justice advocates who are concerned about prison labor conditions. People who are incarcerated are often paid less than $1 an hour to fight fires, clean cells and do landscaping work at cemeteries.

The initiative was included in a package of reparations proposals introduced by lawmakers as part of an effort to atone and offer redress for a history of racism and discrimination against Black Californians.

Several other states, including Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont, have in recent years approved constitutional amendments removing slavery and involuntary servitude exceptions.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

California voters pass initiative to make some shoplifting and drug offenses felonies
Placeholder Image

AP

US judge tosses Illinois' ban on semiautomatic weapons, governor pledges swift appeal
Placeholder Image

AP

Arizona Supreme Court declines emergency request to extend ballot 'curing' deadline16m ago
Placeholder Image

pskinner@ajc.com

Readers write
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Haiti replaces its prime minister, marking more turmoil in its democratic transition...7m ago
Storm-weary Philippines forcibly evacuates thousands as another typhoon hits11m ago
Hurts accounts for 4 TDs as Eagles roll past bumbling, Prescott-less Cowboys 34-614m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Ben Gray

43rd Georgia Veterans Day Parade brings out patriotism, unity
A Cobb student warned friends about a shooting threat. He was expelled for it
Saints hold on to defeat Falcons, 20-17