California to study reparations for Black Americans

The law creates a nine-member task force to come up with proposals for how the state could provide reparations to Black Americans, what form those reparations might take and who would be eligible to receive them.

The reparations would not be limited to slavery, but the law requires the task force to give special consideration for Black people who are descendants of slaves. The task force's recommendations would not be binding. The task force must give a report to the state Legislature one year after its first meeting.