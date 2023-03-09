X
Dark Mode Toggle

California housing laws prompt dueling housing lawsuits

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By AMY TAXIN and ADAM BEAM, Associated Press
Updated 6 hours ago
California Attorney General Rob Bonta has sued Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — California's attempts at forcing its wealthy coastal cities to build more affordable housing spawned two lawsuits on Thursday, showcasing tensions around solving a crisis that has contributed to a surge in the homeless population in the nation's most populous state.

Attorney General Rob Bonta sued Huntington Beach on Thursday morning, accusing the seaside city known for its surf culture and iconic pier of ignoring state laws requiring it to approve more affordable housing and to build more than 13,000 new homes over the next eight years.

State housing officials say California needs an additional 2.5 million homes by 2030 in order to keep up with demand. But the state currently builds about 125,000 houses each year, which leaves California well short of that goal. California has about 170,000 homeless people on any given night, accounting for nearly one-third of the nation's unsheltered population, according to federal data.

Bonta's lawsuit, filed in Orange County Superior Court, asks a judge to order the city to comply with the law and to impose a fine.

“This is the colossal challenge that California is confronting,” Bonta said. “The message we’re sending to the city of Huntington Beach is simple: Act in good faith, follow the law and do your part to increase the housing supply. If you don’t, our office will hold you accountable.”

Hours later, defiant city officials announced their own lawsuit, asking a federal judge to block the state from forcing them to build a wave of new homes they said would transform the suburban community into an urban one.

“I am committed to defend the city and its wonderful property owners who enjoy this quiet suburban beach town,” Huntington Beach Mayor Tony Strickland said.

Huntington Beach, dubbed “Surf City USA,” has a largely suburban feel with residential neighborhoods of single-family homes flanked by busy main roads linked with strip malls and office buildings.

Last year, four new councilmembers won election with a politically conservative bent. Since taking office, the four-member council majority has taken on state housing mandates and limited the flying of flags on city property, including removing the LGBT rainbow flag that has flown in the city the past two years.

The dispute with the state centers on the Regional Housing Needs Allocation, a process that requires cities to formulate a plan every eight years on how they will meet housing demands — demand that is set by the state.

California has told Huntington Beach it must built 13,368 new homes over the next eight years. The city is supposed to come up with a plan on how they will do that, and that plan that must be approved by the state.

The state punishes cities that don't have state-approved housing plans by letting developers come in and build affordable apartment buildings without asking for local permission — a penalty known as the “builder's remedy.” The Huntington Beach City Council is considering an ordinance at its next meeting that would exempt the city from this penalty, an ordinance state officials say is illegal.

A state law, passed in 2019, says a state judge can impose fines starting at $10,000 per month for cities that refuse to comply. The law also says the court can appoint someone “with all the powers necessary” to force the city into compliance.

This is the second time California officials have sued Huntington Beach for not following state housing laws. The city settled the first lawsuit back in 2020.

California’s housing and homelessness issues have worsened each year despite Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Democratic-controlled state Legislature spending billions of dollars in taxpayer money on the problem. Nearly all of that money has gone to local governments, which have their own housing and homelessness policies.

State leaders have repeatedly tried to shape those local policies through state laws and regulations.

Newsom, who won reelection in November and is seen as a potential presidential candidate one day, has aggressively challenged local governments to comply with state standards. Last year, he delayed $1 billion in homelessness funding for local governments because he said their plans to spend the money weren’t good enough.

Newsom later released the money after a closed-door meeting with local officials.

“We need to do more, to do better as a state to address the original sin that is affordability,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s the number one issue that connects all the other bills and challenges and sins of the state together — the cost of living.”

___

Beam reported from Sacramento, California.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Social justice groups rally at King Center against Atlanta police training facility2h ago

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

Critics say MARTA’s Five Points renovation plan falls short
8h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man arrested after woman found dead in DeKalb creek
4h ago

Credit: JEOPARDY

Atlanta student Justin Bolsen wins ‘Jeopardy’ High School Reunion tournament
4h ago

Credit: JEOPARDY

Atlanta student Justin Bolsen wins ‘Jeopardy’ High School Reunion tournament
4h ago

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

10 potential free-agent targets for the Falcons
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Malaysia ex-PM Muhyiddin charged with corruption, laundering
10m ago
Andy Murray pulls out another 3-set victory at Indian Wells
19m ago
Multiple dead in Jehovah's Witness hall shooting in Germany
58m ago
Featured

Credit: JEOPARDY

Atlanta student Justin Bolsen wins ‘Jeopardy’ High School Reunion tournament
4h ago
Here’s what to know about today's Norfolk Southern CEO’s Senate testimony
Josh Pastner: ‘I hope, I pray’ to continue on as Georgia Tech coach
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top