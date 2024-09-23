California sues ExxonMobil and says it lied about plastics recycling

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California sued ExxonMobil Monday, alleging it deceived the public for half a century by promising that recycling would address the global plastic pollutions crisis.

Attorney General Rob Bonta's office said that even with recycling programs, less than 5% of plastic is recycled into another plastic product in the U.S. even though the items are labeled as “recyclable.” As a result, landfills and oceans are filled with plastic waste.

ExxonMobil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.