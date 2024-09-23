Breaking: 1 dead, another injured in shooting at SW Atlanta grocery store
Nation & World News

California sues ExxonMobil and says it lied about plastics recycling

California is suing ExxonMobil for allegedly deceiving the public for half a century by promising that recycling would address the global plastics pollution crisis
FILE - An ExxonMobil fuel storage and distribution facility in Irving, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - An ExxonMobil fuel storage and distribution facility in Irving, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Updated 24 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California sued ExxonMobil Monday, alleging it deceived the public for half a century by promising that recycling would address the global plastic pollutions crisis.

Attorney General Rob Bonta's office said that even with recycling programs, less than 5% of plastic is recycled into another plastic product in the U.S. even though the items are labeled as “recyclable.” As a result, landfills and oceans are filled with plastic waste.

ExxonMobil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bonta, a Democrat, said a coalition of non-profit environmental organizations has filed a similar lawsuit against the oil giant, which is one of the world’s largest producers of plastics. The state's lawsuit is a separate action. Both suits allege ExxonMobil misled the public through statements and slick marketing campaigns.

Bonta's office said in a statement that the attorney general hopes to compel ExxonMobil to end its deceptive practices and to secure an abatement fund and civil penalties for the harm.

“For decades, ExxonMobil has been deceiving the public to convince us that plastic recycling could solve the plastic waste and pollution crisis when they clearly knew this wasn’t possible,” Bonta said in a statement. “ExxonMobil lied to further its record-breaking profits at the expense of our planet and possibly jeopardizing our health.”

On Sunday, California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a ban on all plastic shopping bags at supermarkets.

FILE - California Attorney General Rob Bonta fields questions during a press conference Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

California governor signs law banning all plastic shopping bags at grocery stores
Placeholder Image

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Readers write
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

House backs measure to overturn Biden auto emissions rule that Republicans say would...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kroger and Albertsons make a final pitch for their merger before a judge decides whether...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Biden administration seeks to ban Chinese, Russian tech in US autonomous vehicles8m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts around its record highs18m ago
US is sending more troops to the Middle East as violence rises between Israel and...19m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Less than 3 weeks after school shooting, students, staff return to Apalachee High
Gridlock Guy: GDOT leader updates the status of the HERO program
Meet Sherlock, the Cobb police dog trained to sniff out hidden electronics