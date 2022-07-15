California social media addiction bill drops parent lawsuits

“I think that violates our First Amendment rights and the editorial discretion that we have,” said Dylan Hoffman, TechNet's executive director for California and the Southwest. “It doesn’t make sense to identify the feature when it’s the content underlying it that may cause the problem.”

Hoffman said social media companies have introduced lots of new features to address what he called the “a really difficult and complex issue" of children's use of social media. Many platforms let parents set time limits for their children or disable certain features.

“There is a lot of innovation in this space to make sure that parents and kids are able to better control their social media usage,” Hoffman said.

The bill would exempt social media companies from these lawsuits if they conduct quarterly audits of their features and remove any harmful products within 30 days of learning they cause children to become addicted.

Hoffman says that would offer companies little protection because advocates claim nearly everything about a social media app or website is addictive, including the newsfeed and algorithms suggesting content.

He said companies would have to dismantle their entire websites within 30 days to avoid liability — something Hoffman said would be “impossible.”

Cunningham scoffs at that argument, saying the legislation would give social media companies an incentive to police themselves to avoid penalties. He said most other products are covered under consumer protection laws that allow people to sue companies for selling products they know to be dangerous.

“We just haven't extended it to social media platforms yet because they are new, and we didn’t really know that they were conducting this social experiment on the brains of our kids,” Cunningham said. “They don’t have any incentive to change.”

The bill is one of several proposals in the Legislature this year targeting social media companies.

A bill by Democratic Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel would require social media companies to publicly disclose their policies for removing problem content and give detailed accounts for how and when they removed it.

A bill by Sen. Tom Umberg would let Californians who were targeted in a violent social media post seek a court order to have the post removed.

And a bill by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks would require companies to meet certain standards when marketing to children online.