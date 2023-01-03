ajc logo
X

California snowpack off to great start amid severe drought

National & World News
By ADAM BEAM, Associated Press
15 minutes ago
Snowpack in California's mountains is off to one of its best starts in 40 years

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The snowpack in California's mountains is off to one of its best starts in 40 years, officials announced Tuesday, offering hope that the drought-stricken state could soon see relief in the spring when the snow melts and flows into reservoirs that provide water for drinking and farming.

Statewide, snowpack is at 174% of the historical average for this year, an impressive amount because of a spate of recent storms. Even more snow is expected later this week and over the weekend, giving officials hope for a wet winter the state so desperately needs.

“While we see a terrific snowpack — and that in and of itself may be an opportunity to breathe a sigh of relief — we are by no means out of the woods when it comes to drought,” said Karla Nemeth, director of the California Department of Water Resources.

Officials from the department measured the snow and its water content in the community of Phillips just west of Lake Tahoe, marking the first snow survey of the winter. The snow there was at a depth of 55.5 inches (140.97 centimeters) — enough to store 17.5 inches (44.45 centimeters) of water. That's at 177% of the historical average for that station.

The past three years in California have been the driest ever recorded, dating back to 1986. State officials have severely limited water deliveries to farmers while Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has urged residents and businesses to conserve water.

Roughly a third of California's water supply comes from melting snow in the Northern California mountains. About 75% of California's rain and snow comes from the watersheds north of Sacramento. But about 80% of the state's water demand comes from Southern California, where most of the people live.

Credit: Stephen Lam

Credit: Stephen Lam

Credit: Stephen Lam

Credit: Stephen Lam

Credit: Stephen Lam

Credit: Stephen Lam

Credit: Stephen Lam

Credit: Stephen Lam

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Arrest made in shooting death of Fulton sheriff’s deputy2h ago

Countdown to national championship: TCU stands in Georgia’s way ... again
8h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia expects injured Bulldogs to be back for national title game
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Big decisions loom for Fulton County investigation of Trump
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Big decisions loom for Fulton County investigation of Trump
7h ago

Gwinnett County considering changes to sex ed curriculum
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jeff Dean

EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin?
6m ago
Idaho slayings suspect waives right to fight extradition
7m ago
Tesla shares tumble after company misses delivery target
8m ago
Featured

Credit: ABC

ABC "Will Trent" series is based on books by Atlanta author Karin Slaughter
Arrest made in death of Georgia deputy found shot in wrecked vehicle
2h ago
EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin in Monday Night Football game?
6m ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top