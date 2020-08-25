California ski resort changing name, citing offensive word

When settlers arrived in the 1850s in the area where the Sierra Nevada resort is now located, they first saw only Native American women working in a meadow. The land near Lake Tahoe was believed to have been given the name Squaw Valley by those early settlers.

Regional California tribes have asked for the name of the resort to be changed numerous times over the years, with little success.

The renaming is one of many efforts across the nation to address colonialism and indigenous oppression, including the removal of statues of Christopher Columbus, a symbol to many of European colonization and the death of native people.

FILE - In this February 1960 file photo, a parking pad of compacted snow is jammed with thousands of automobiles at Squaw Valley during the Winter Olympics in Olympic Valley, Calig.

The Olympic rings stand atop a sign at the entrance to the Squaw Valley Ski Resort in Olympic Valley, Calif., July 8, 2020.