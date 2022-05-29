ajc logo
X

California school kids sickened after eating cannabis candy

National & World News
5 hours ago
Authorities say three third-grade students at a Northern California elementary school were hospitalized after inadvertently eating cannabis gummies

BAYSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Three third-grade students at a Northern California elementary school were hospitalized after inadvertently eating cannabis gummies, authorities said.

A student shared the gummies with four other kids during their snack recess on Thursday at Jacoby Creek Elementary in the Humboldt County community of Bayside, police and school officials said. The student who brought the edibles to school didn't know they contained marijuana, they said.

Three children were taken to receive medical attention after they began to display signs of intoxication, Jacoby Creek superintendent and principal Melanie Nannizzi told parents in an email.

All three kids were released from the hospital and are doing well, Nannizzi told the Times-Standard newspaper in Eureka.

The classroom was initially evacuated over concerns the kids might have been reacting to carbon monoxide exposure, Nannizzi told parents.

“This was a frightening incident for our entire school community,” Nannizzi wrote in the email.

The Arcata Police Department is investigating, Officer Heidi Groszmann said.

Groszmann warned parents to keep cannabis products, especially those that look like candy, in a safe spot away from children.

Editors' Picks
Woodstock pastor addresses allegations against Johnny Hunt1h ago
Four Savannah family members among five killed in Wilmington River boat crash
8h ago
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
1h ago
A doll brings pride, identity for Brazil Indigenous woman
10h ago
A doll brings pride, identity for Brazil Indigenous woman
10h ago
Braves option starter Tucker Davidson, promote reliever Jesús Cruz
8h ago
The Latest
Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'
18m ago
Governors diverge on gun control, school security efforts
18m ago
1st hurricane of 2022, Agatha heads for Mexico tourist towns
21m ago
Featured
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 11, 2019 file photo, Christa Brown, of Denver, Colo., speaks during a rally in Birmingham, Ala., outside the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting. Brown, an author and retired attorney, says she was abused by a Southern Baptist minister as a child. After reading an investigative report released by the SBC on Sunday, May 22, 2022, Brown said it “fundamentally confirms what Southern Baptist clergy sex abuse survivors have been saying for decades. ... I view this investigative report as a beginning, not an end. The work will continue." (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

Credit: Julie Bennett

Georgia pastors, others on Southern Baptist list of alleged abusers
Man sentenced in ‘worst child molestation case’ Coweta judge has seen
Atlanta DeKalb Carnival cancels Saturday parade just hours before event
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top