California prepares for energy shortfalls in hot, dry summer

The state — and residents — have multiple tools to avoid blackouts. Power can be purchased from other states and residents can lower their use during peak demand, but power shortages still are possible during extreme situations, officials said. Reynolds urged people to consider lowering their energy use by doing things like cooling their homes early in the day then turning off their air conditioners when the sun goes down.

In August 2020, amid extreme heat, the California Independent System Operator ordered utilities to temporarily cut power to hundreds of thousands of customers.

Mark Rothleder, senior vice president for the system operator, said the state would be more likely to experience blackouts again this year if the entire West has a heat wave at the same time. That would hinder California's ability to buy excess power from other states. Wildfires could also hinder the state's ability to keep the power on, he said.

California is in the process of transitioning its grid away from power sources that emit greenhouse gases to carbon-free sources such as solar and wind power. As old power plants prepare for retirement, including the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant, the state has fewer energy options available.

Ana Matosantos, cabinet secretary for Gov. Gavin Newsom, declined to share details about what other actions the administration might take to ensure reliability, only saying Newsom was looking a "range of different actions." The Democratic governor recently said he was open to keeping Diablo Canyon open beyond its planned 2025 closing.

Meanwhile, supply chain issues caused by the pandemic are slowing down the availability of equipment needed to stand up more solar power systems with batteries that can store the energy for use when the sun isn't shining.

The state officials also pointed to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce into imports of solar panels from Southeast Asia as something with the potential to hinder California's move toward clean energy.

FILE - Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, tours the Edward Hyatt Power Plant at the Oroville Dam with Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth, second left, in Oroville, Calif., Tuesday, April 19, 2022. California energy leaders said Friday, May, 6, 2022 that the state may see an energy shortfall this summer. Newsom toured the hydroelectric facility and discussed how the drought can hamper power generation. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, a helicopter drops water near power lines and electrical towers while working at a fire on San Bruno Mountain near Brisbane, Calif. California energy leaders on Friday, May 6, 2022 said the state may see an energy shortfall this summer. Threats from drought, extreme heat and wildfires, are among the issues that will create challenges for energy reliability this summer and in the coming years. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)