Nation & World News

California police say suspect shot and killed 4, including wife, son and parents-in-law

California authorities say a man is in custody after fatally shooting his wife, their 6-year-old son and his wife’s parents Wednesday night
55 minutes ago

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — A California man is in custody after fatally shooting his wife, their 6-year-old son and his wife's parents, a San Francisco Bay Area police department said Thursday.

A second son, 1, also was shot and is in the hospital in critical condition, said Alameda Police Department Chief Nishant Joshi at a press conference Thursday.

Officers arrived at a residence on Kitty Hawk Road in the City of Alameda around 9 p.m. Wednesday after a neighbor called 911. The suspect's father-in-law, who had been shot, had gone to the neighbor for help, Joshi said.

The victim made statements to officers before he died, Joshi said.

The other family members were found inside the home, which is also where police believe the shootings occurred.

Shane Killian was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, said Sarah Henry, spokesperson for the department.

Henry said Killian did not resist arrest.

Police did not release a motive. They say they recovered multiple firearms from the home.

There is no information to suggest any threat to members of the public, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

This was at least the 21st mass killing in the U.S. this year, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

Nearly half the perpetrators, dating back to the beginning of the database in 2006, have killed their own family members.

