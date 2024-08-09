California partners with Nvidia to bring artificial intelligence resources to colleges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is partnering with tech giant Nvidia to help train the state's students, college faculty, developers and data scientists in artificial intelligence, officials announced Friday.

The initiative is part of an effort to expand resources so students, educators and workers – particularly in community colleges – can learn new skills in generative AI and advance their careers, California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said. The partnership aims to add new curriculum and certifications, hardware and software, and AI labs and workshops.

“California’s world-leading companies are pioneering AI breakthroughs, and it’s essential that we create more opportunities for Californians to get the skills to utilize this technology and advance their careers," Newsom said in a statement.