Breaking: Atlanta native Gabby Thomas wins gold in 4x100 relay
Nation & World News

California partners with Nvidia to bring artificial intelligence resources to colleges

The state of California is partnering with tech giant Nvidia to help train California students, college faculty, developers and data scientists in artificial intelligence
Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia, speaks at SIGGRAPH 2024, the premier conference on computer graphics and interactive techniques, in the Colorado Convention Center, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia, speaks at SIGGRAPH 2024, the premier conference on computer graphics and interactive techniques, in the Colorado Convention Center, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By SARAH PARVINI – Associated Press
34 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is partnering with tech giant Nvidia to help train the state's students, college faculty, developers and data scientists in artificial intelligence, officials announced Friday.

The initiative is part of an effort to expand resources so students, educators and workers – particularly in community colleges – can learn new skills in generative AI and advance their careers, California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said. The partnership aims to add new curriculum and certifications, hardware and software, and AI labs and workshops.

“California’s world-leading companies are pioneering AI breakthroughs, and it’s essential that we create more opportunities for Californians to get the skills to utilize this technology and advance their careers," Newsom said in a statement.

As part of the voluntary agreement with Nvidia, California said it will adopt skills and training for state careers, including new roles for AI specialists in government.

Nvidia has seen soaring demand for its semiconductors, which are used to power artificial intelligence, or AI applications. The Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker's invention of the graphics processor unit, or GPU, helped spark the growth of the PC gaming market and redefined computer graphics. Now Nvidia's specialized chips are key components that help power different forms of artificial intelligence, including the latest generative AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.

“We’re in the early stages of a new industrial revolution that will transform trillion-dollar industries around the world,” said Nvidia's founder, Jensen Huang.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Nvidia is facing an antitrust probe from US regulators amid competitor complaints, report...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Wall Street slips after a morning rally evaporates as some of the market's AI darlings...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Chinese businesses hoping to expand in the US and bring jobs face uncertainty and...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Chinese businesses hoping to expand in the US and bring jobs face uncertainty and...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel-Hamas war latest: Palestinians flee parts of south Gaza as Israel launches a new...10m ago
Plane with 62 people aboard crashes in fiery wreck in Brazil's Sao Paulo state12m ago
Sha’Carri Richardson rallies US women in Olympic 4x100 while men shut out again13m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

From skeet to track, 11 medal winners in the Summer Olympics have Georgia ties1h ago
Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades