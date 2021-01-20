California: OK to use Moderna vaccine after illness reports

Cheryl Brennan of Fallbrook was among those who fell ill shortly after being injected last week at Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres.

"At 18 minutes, it was like my throat started closing," she told KSWB-TV. "My blood pressure went to 185 over 125, which I guess is very life-threatening." Help came immediately.

“They hooked up electrodes. They put ice packs on me. I had four EMTs and two nurses helping me and they brought my blood pressure back down within 45 minutes,” Brennan said.

Brennan also said despite the reaction, she plans to return next month for a second dose. The vaccine requires two shots for full immunization.

“I will still absolutely, positively go,” Brennan said. “My opinion, if I get COVID, I would probably have a lot worse reactions than just having those issues … And my husband has underlying health conditions, so it’s worth taking that chance.”

The release of the Moderna doses comes as California officials struggle to meet the challenge of vaccinating all those awaiting them, including millions of people 65 and older who recently were added to the eligibility list behind health care workers and people in nursing care homes.

California, with 40 million people, is only getting 400,000 to 500,000 doses of vaccine in a good week and it could take four to five months just to complete vaccinations for those 65 and older, Pan said during a state vaccine advisory committee meeting, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Despite such concerns, large counties have been opening up more mass vaccination sites as they struggle with an unprecedented demand. Officials are pinning their hopes on President Joe Biden’s promise to ramp up resources for vaccination.

“Under a Biden administration, our country has a fighting chance at defeating this virus,” California state Sen. Scott Wiener said Wednesday.

Providers place vaccine orders that are reviewed by the state and submitted to the federal government, which can authorize the order and submit the request to the vaccine manufacturer. Counties have complained about lag times and unpredictability in distribution.

More than 4 million doses had been shipped and about 1.5 million had been administered as of Tuesday, according to figures from the state public health department. Health officials have said the delay may be due in part to some doses not actually having arrived in the state yet.

San Francisco has said it could run out of vaccines on Thursday, having received fewer than 2,000 doses this week, although hospitals have their own supplies.

Even so, the city hopes to have an estimated 900,000 people who live or work in the city to be vaccinated by June 30, although it would have to double or triple its vaccination rate to 10,000 a day.

“The chief obstacle we are facing is not enough doses,” said Roland Pickens, director of San Francisco’s public health care system, at a supervisors’ hearing Wednesday. “You only get it one way; you get it for free and you get it from the federal government.”

Los Angeles County, with a quarter of the state’s population, was straightening out early problems with online and call-in systems that residents over 65 can use to make a reservation for vaccination, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the county Department of Public Health.

But the real problem was supply. Ferrer said more than 70% of the doses received for next week are already earmarked for people who are getting their second shots.

Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger put in a pitch for vaccination, posting a Twitter video of himself getting a shot in his right bicep at the drive-through site at Dodger Stadium.

“Today was a good day,” he wrote. “I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live!”

Meanwhile, California reported its second-highest number of COVID-19 deaths Wednesday but also a dip in hospitalizations below 20,000 for the first time since Dec. 27.

The total of 694 new deaths is second to the record 708 reported Jan. 8, according to the state Department of Public Health.

California this week surpassed 3 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began early last year. Nearly 34,500 people have died.

Most of the state’s population still was under stay-at-home orders triggered by a lack of intensive care beds to handle COVID-19 patients. The spike was blamed on people ignoring social distancing and mask-wearing while gathering for the holidays.

Only a couple of weeks ago, it was feared hospitals in hard-hit areas might have to begin rationing care. But statewide hospitalizations have dipped 8.5% over 14 days, with the number of intensive care patients also easing.

In another bit of good news, the statewide positivity for the virus over a seven-day period has fallen below 10% for the first time in weeks — meaning statistically that each infected individual was now infecting less than one other person.

Associated Press writers Kathleen Ronayne in Sacramento, Janie Har and Olga Rodriquez in San Francisco and Christopher Weber in Los Angeles contributed to this story.

Fr. Seth Kellerman talks to members of the crowd gathered during a memorial commemoration for family members of those who have died from COVID-19 Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 in Grass Valley, Calif. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Credit: Elias Funez Credit: Elias Funez

The 73 crosses signifying COVID-19 deaths in Nevada County, sit on the hill next to Old Barn Storage Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 in Grass Valley, Calif. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Credit: Elias Funez Credit: Elias Funez

Lola Gold of the Jewish congregation B'nai Harim, walks through the COVID Memorial placed along the Golden Center Freeway Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 in Grass Valley, Calif. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Credit: Elias Funez Credit: Elias Funez

Nevada County Supervisor Dan Miller, Sheriff Moon, and Chief Alex Gammelgard were a few to pay their respects to those lives lost to the coronavirus in Nevada County Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 in Grass Valley, Calif. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Credit: Elias Funez Credit: Elias Funez

Seats are spaced apart from one another to aid in social distancing during the COVID Memorials' dedication next to Old Barn Self Storage Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 in Grass Valley, Calif. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Credit: Elias Funez Credit: Elias Funez

Senior Minister Rev. Rafe Ellis, of Sierra Center for Spiritual Living, gets a close look at the COVID Memorial placed on the Old Barn Self Storage property adjacent to the Golden Center Freeway Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 in Grass Valley, Calif. Ellis was one of three local ministers to speak during a commemoration of the memorial in which family of the deceased attended. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Credit: Elias Funez Credit: Elias Funez

Currently 73 crosses, representing deaths to COVID-19 in Nevada County, are part of the COVID Memorial Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 in Grass Valley, Calif. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Credit: Elias Funez Credit: Elias Funez

People stand during a moment of silence to honor 400,000 US COVID-19 victims outside the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels in Los Angeles Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. The Archdiocese of Los Angeles joined cities and towns across the country in a special memorial to remember and honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19. Catholic parishes in the three counties of the Archdiocese, Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara have asked to ring their church bells today to participate in the national memorial. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

People stand during a moment of silence to honor 400,000 US COVID-19 victims outside the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels in Los Angeles Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. The Archdiocese of Los Angeles joined cities and towns across the country in a special memorial to remember and honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19. Catholic parishes in the three counties of the Archdiocese, Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara have asked to ring their church bells today to participate in the national memorial. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

People wait in their vehicles to monitor for adverse reactions to the shot, after being vaccinated at a mass COVID-19 vaccination site outside The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. California has become the first state to record more than 3 million known coronavirus infections, according to a tally Monday by Johns Hopkins University. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

People are vaccinated while sitting inside their vehicles at a mass COVID-19 vaccination site outside The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. California has become the first state to record more than 3 million known coronavirus infections, according to a tally Monday by Johns Hopkins University. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes