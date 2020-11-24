California officials issue dire warnings about virus spread

Like all states across the U.S., California is experiencing a surge of cases that threaten to overwhelm hospitals.

Daily case numbers in California have set records on several days recently. Hospitalizations statewide have increased 81% in the last two weeks and by nearly 400 patients in a day.

“Statewide, I don’t believe we’ve ever seen as many hospital admissions increase like we did just in the past 24 hours” Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s health secretary said. “I hope, but don’t expect, that it will be the highest that we’ve ever had.”

Public health officials are bracing for a wave of cases that could follow gatherings at Thanksgiving. Ghaly urged people to say “No” to family members who want to get together to celebrate.

Medical centers are prepared to increase capacity for patients and Los Angeles has plans to set up field hospitals if necessary, Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

“At this rate, our hospitals won’t have any spare beds by Christmas time,” Garcetti said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for almost all residents and urged people to avoid nonessential travel during what is typically the busiest travel period of the year. Anyone entering California is advised to quarantine for two weeks.

Most of the state is under the strictest rules for operating businesses that limit capacity of retail operations and prevent indoor dining.

In Los Angeles, however, the spike in cases led public health officials on Sunday to go further and issue an order to halt all dining. That would take effect after Wednesday.

The California Restaurant Association failed Tuesday in its efforts to challenge that order in court.

The group wanted to bar any shutdown until Los Angeles County health officials provide medical or scientific evidence that outdoor restaurant dining poses an unreasonable risk to public health. A judge rejected the effort.

The city of Pasadena, which has an independent public health department, broke with Los Angeles County and decided to allow outside dining to continue at restaurants while it assesses virus numbers.

“We need to balance our growing numbers and the economic hardship of restaurant personnel,” said a statement released by spokeswoman Lisa Derderian.

___

Associated Press writer Daisy Nguyen in Oakland contributed to this report.

A COVID-19-themed mural reads "You Can't Quarantine Love," outside of a restaurant, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

A COVID-19-themed mural reads "You Can't Quarantine Love," outside of a restaurant, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Volunteers dance while waiting to distribute food at SoFi Stadium ahead of Thanksgiving and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Volunteers load a pickup truck at a food distribution center set up at SoFi Stadium ahead of Thanksgiving and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Volunteers serve motorists at a food distribution center set up at SoFi Stadium ahead of Thanksgiving and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Zoey Arthurs, 9, wears a mask and gloves while volunteering at a food distribution center set up at SoFi Stadium ahead of Thanksgiving and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Claire Demoff, 13, foreground, and her brother Owen, 11, volunteer at a food distribution center set up at SoFi Stadium amid the COVID-19 pandemic and ahead of Thanksgiving, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez