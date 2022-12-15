California lowers incentives for rooftop solar panels

His comments came in response to sustained criticism over three hours of public comment, in which some speakers accused the commission of hindering the state's climate efforts.

The fight over changes to the program — directed by the state Legislature — has been controversial from the start, pitting the state’s three major utilities against the solar industry, with many environmental groups caught somewhere in between.

The changes will only apply to customers of those three major utilities — Pacific Gas & Electric, Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric — and there will be a transition period. They would not affect people who already have rooftop solar, only new customers.

The discussion comes as California pushes forward with ambitious targets for weaning the state off oil and gas. State air regulators are set to vote Thursday on a climate roadmap that says California must quadruple its solar and wind power to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

A utility-backed coalition called Affordable Clean Energy for All estimates that $4 billion in costs are shifted from solar to non-solar customers. The solar industry disputes that number, saying it doesn’t account for the benefits rooftop solar provides for everyone, like making the grid more resilient and reducing the need for utilities to build more costly legacy power equipment.

Today about 16% to 20% of the 150,000 households that install solar panels annually in California add battery storage systems, according to industry estimates.

Broadly, solar companies have warned that fewer people will add home solar because the overall incentives are going down.

“The solar and storage industry remains concerned that the transition from net metering to the new net billing structure is too abrupt and threatens to slow the deployment of rooftop solar in California,” Sean Gallagher, vice president of state and regulatory affairs for the Solar Energy Industries Association, said in a statement.

The Public Advocates Office, a consumer advocacy group with the utilities commission, has called the proposal a “step in the right direction." The group pointed to commission estimates that show the proposal will still save residential solar customers an estimated $100 on their monthly bills, or $136 a month if they also install storage systems.

Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli