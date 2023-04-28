X

California landslide halts rail service, homes evacuated

National & World News
1 hour ago
Officials in Southern California say a landslide closed a historic cultural center, shut down rail service in the area and forced the evacuation of nearby residences

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — A landslide in Southern California has closed a historic cultural center, shut down rail service in the area and forced the evacuation of nearby residences, officials said.

The slope on the western side of Casa Romantica and Cultural Center and Gardens in San Clemente dropped about 20 feet (about 6 meters) on Thursday afternoon after several days of minor earth movement, city officials said in a news release. The building was closed and a geologist is monitoring its stability, officials said. Casa Romantica announced that it was temporarily closed and all events were canceled after the landslide on its ocean terrace.

Four adjacent residential units were red-tagged as unsafe and evacuated, officials said.

Falling debris halted rail service on two Metrolink lines and Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner, officials said.

After torrential rains earlier this month, residents of three clifftop apartment buildings and one nearby building in San Clemente fled their homes when the land began to shift and slide away from their backyards and they were warned they might not be allowed back for a while.

Cracking appeared in the terrace at Casa Romantica on April 16, and the City Council approved spending $75,000 for a local geological firm's assessment, the Ocean County Register reported. Crews were drilling to install equipment to measure movement Thursday morning when the earth began moving, Councilmember Kevin Knoblock told the newspaper.

More than a dozen atmospheric rivers hit California this past winter, causing widespread damage. The threat of flooding continues as the massive mountain snowpack left by the storms begins to melt.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Skirmish over historic house: Site of Union general’s HQ could become a car wash3h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Atlanta lawmakers creating legislation to broadcast demolition process
44m ago

Credit: Rebecca Breyer

Medical marijuana dispensaries open in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Raffensperger calls disinformation top threat to democracy
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Raffensperger calls disinformation top threat to democracy
2h ago

Credit: Electronic Transaction Association

Conference highlights Atlanta’s lasting role as payment processing hub
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts at end of bumpy week
5m ago
Congress' anger at FBI shapes surveillance program's future
16m ago
A key inflation gauge tracked by Fed remained high in March
22m ago
Featured

Gwinnett school board to adopt new health program, but not sex ed part
14h ago
Spelman students win $1M Goldman Sachs prize
17h ago
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top