California health program successfully cut hospital visits

Different groups had vastly different results. The program was much better at reducing emergency room visits and hospitalizations for people who were homeless, addicted to drugs or had serious mental health issues than it was for patients who had complex medical issues. But the program was better at reducing the overall costs for people with complex medical issues, saving an average of $511 per patient per year.

“The results show that such programs help complex patients in different ways, depending on their needs,” said Nadereh Pourat, associate director of the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. "Most importantly, our findings highlight the overall success of the Whole Person Care program and its potential for improving the lives of high-risk patients.”​

Overall, the program cost $3.6 billion covering 25 pilot programs in 26 counties that served close to 250,000 patients — of which 70% had serious mental illness, drug addictions or were homeless.

The pilot programs ended in December 2021. But California is already expanding the services statewide, part of a larger overhaul of the state's Medicaid program known as CalAIM — or California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal.