California governor signs orders to roll back virus rules

“It's like the Jenga tower, you pull out the brick at the bottom it all comes down immediately without any notice to anyone,” she said. “This has to run through an orderly fashion so we get out of this safely and without disruption to businesses or public services.”

The governor’s office said Friday that 90% of Newsom's executive orders issued during the pandemic will be lifted by the end of September.

The first batch will end June 30, including an order that waived license applications for manufacturers so that companies could quickly start making new things — like hand sanitizer — to address shortages during the pandemic.

The second batch of orders will lift July 31, including an order that suspended in-person visits by state workers who care for vulnerable communities. The final batch will end Sept. 30, including an order that suspended portions of the state's public meetings law to let local governments meet and vote virtually during the pandemic.

A smaller number of orders will remain indefinitely, including directives making state fairgrounds available for pandemic response and allowing pharmacy technicians to administer doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Also on Friday, Dr. Tomás Aragón, California's public health officer, issued a new order that, among other things, puts in place new requirements for mask wearing that take effect Tuesday. The new rules say fully vaccinated people don't have to wear a mask in most places, either indoors our outdoors. But the state is still requiring people who have not been vaccinated to wear a mask in public places.

“We've met our metrics, we feel prepared,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's Health and Human Services Agency secretary, told reporters on Friday. “Things in California, from a COVID transmission perspective, are going reasonably well.”