ajc logo
X

California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers

FILE - Fast-food workers drive though a McDonald's restaurant demanding a $15 hourly minimum wage in East Los Angeles, Friday, March 12, 2021. California lawmakers adjourned this year's legislative session, Wednesday Aug. 31, 2022, leaving Gov. Gavin Newsom with 30 days to sign or reject hundreds of bills including a bill to give a half-million fast food workers more power, protections and wages. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Fast-food workers drive though a McDonald's restaurant demanding a $15 hourly minimum wage in East Los Angeles, Friday, March 12, 2021. California lawmakers adjourned this year's legislative session, Wednesday Aug. 31, 2022, leaving Gov. Gavin Newsom with 30 days to sign or reject hundreds of bills including a bill to give a half-million fast food workers more power, protections and wages. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

National & World News
By DON THOMPSON, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a landmark measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs.

The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers' delegates and employers' representatives, along with two state officials, empowered to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions in California.

Newsom said he was proud to sign the measure into law on Labor Day.

“California is committed to ensuring that the men and women who have helped build our world-class economy are able to share in the state’s prosperity,” he said in a statement. “Today’s action gives hardworking fast food workers a stronger voice and seat at the table to set fair wages and critical health and safety standards across the industry."

The law caps minimum wage increases for fast food workers at chains with more than 100 restaurants at $22 an hour next year, compared to the statewide minimum of $15.50 an hour, with cost of living increases thereafter.

The state legislature approved the measure on Aug. 29. Debate split along party lines, with Republicans opposed.

Sen. Brian Dahle, the Republican nominee for governor in November, had called it “a steppingstone to unionize all these workers."

Supporters had said they hoped the measure would inspire similar efforts elsewhere.

The measure's author, Assemblyman Chris Holden, D-Pasadena, said it would “a new way to ensure marginalized workers have a voice in the workplace.”

Restaurant owners and franchisers opposed the law, citing an analysis they commissioned by the UC Riverside Center for Economic Forecast and Development saying that the legislation would increase consumers’ costs.

The International Franchise Association called it a “fork in the eye” of people who run restaurant franchises and said it could raise consumer prices as much as 20%.

“This bill has been built on a lie, and now small business owners, their employees, and their customers will have to pay the price," IFA President and CEO Matthew Haller said in a statement. “Franchises already pay higher wages and offer more opportunity for advancement than their independent counterparts, and this bill unfairly targets one of the greatest models for achieving the American Dream and the millions of people it supports."

However, Holden urged opponents to give the law a chance.

“Speaking as a former franchise owner, I would have welcomed this inclusive process, that in reality benefits not only the the worker but franchisee as well," he said in a statement.

Combined ShapeCaption
Pedestrians walk below an In-N-Out Burger restaurant sign in San Francisco, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. More than a half-million California fast food workers are pinning their hopes on a groundbreaking proposal that would give them increased power and protections. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Pedestrians walk below an In-N-Out Burger restaurant sign in San Francisco, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. More than a half-million California fast food workers are pinning their hopes on a groundbreaking proposal that would give them increased power and protections. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Combined ShapeCaption
Pedestrians walk below an In-N-Out Burger restaurant sign in San Francisco, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. More than a half-million California fast food workers are pinning their hopes on a groundbreaking proposal that would give them increased power and protections. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Combined ShapeCaption
Cars wait in the drive-thru line at a McDonald's restaurant in San Francisco, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. More than a half-million California fast food workers are pinning their hopes on a groundbreaking proposal that would give them increased power and protections. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Cars wait in the drive-thru line at a McDonald's restaurant in San Francisco, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. More than a half-million California fast food workers are pinning their hopes on a groundbreaking proposal that would give them increased power and protections. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Combined ShapeCaption
Cars wait in the drive-thru line at a McDonald's restaurant in San Francisco, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. More than a half-million California fast food workers are pinning their hopes on a groundbreaking proposal that would give them increased power and protections. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Combined ShapeCaption
Fast food workers and their supporters march past the state Capitol calling on passage of a bill to provide increased power to fast-food workers, in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. If approved by lawmakers and signed by the governor, AB257 would give California's more than half-million fast food workers would get increased power and protections under the first-in-the-nation measure. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Fast food workers and their supporters march past the state Capitol calling on passage of a bill to provide increased power to fast-food workers, in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. If approved by lawmakers and signed by the governor, AB257 would give California's more than half-million fast food workers would get increased power and protections under the first-in-the-nation measure. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Combined ShapeCaption
Fast food workers and their supporters march past the state Capitol calling on passage of a bill to provide increased power to fast-food workers, in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. If approved by lawmakers and signed by the governor, AB257 would give California's more than half-million fast food workers would get increased power and protections under the first-in-the-nation measure. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Editors' Picks
Clemson pledges to not be fooled again by Georgia Tech defense11h ago
Georgia safety Christopher Smith named SEC defensive player of week
2h ago
Man charged in jogger abduction kidnapped attorney in 2000
4h ago
Pedestrian fatally struck after exiting vehicle on I-75 after wreck, police say
5h ago
Pedestrian fatally struck after exiting vehicle on I-75 after wreck, police say
5h ago
BUI charges for boat operator after 72-year-old falls overboard, drowns
4h ago
The Latest
Tiafoe ends Nadal's 22-match Slam streak in US Open 4th Rd
19m ago
Canadian police: 1 suspect in stabbings has been found dead
19m ago
Biden blasts 'extreme' GOP in Labor Day battleground trips
23m ago
Featured
Georgia Tech wide receiver Malik Rutherford (12) makes a catch under pressure from Tech defensive back LaMiles Brooks (20) during the first football practice of the season at Rose Bowl Field in Atlanta on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech-Clemson: TV, online, radio information
Peachtree Center office towers, mall face possible foreclosure sale
Handling of Georgia election breach investigation questioned
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top