With $76B surplus, California proposes rebates for millions

The state will also get $27 billion from the latest federal coronavirus spending plan, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Monday.

Under Newsom's plan, the direct payments would total an estimated $8.1 billion, said H.D. Palmer, a finance spokesman. The proposal also includes $5.2 billion to help with back rent and future payments and $2 billion for overdue utility bills for people who fell behind during the pandemic, though Newsom's office provided few details.

A law passed by voters in the 1970s requires the state to give some money back to taxpayers if the surplus hits a certain limit. The state estimates it will be $16 billion over that threshold. Newsom does not have to act immediately, but is choosing to do tax rebates now, Palmer said.

“We believe people are better suited than we are to make determinations for themselves on how best to use these dollars," Newsom said.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who joined Newsom, urged immigrants to take advantage of free assistance to file their taxes and become eligible for the payments.

The budget surplus puts Newsom in a prime political position, said Eric Schickler, a political science professor at the University of California, Berkeley. It's a better position when “you’re able to give out surplus to millions of voters than in a mode of cutting the budget, raising taxes, asking for sacrifice," he said.

Newsom must introduce his revised state budget by the end of the week. The chairs of the state Senate and Assembly budget committees joined Newsom, indicating their support for a proposal that will go before overwhelmingly Democratic Legislature.

Jon Coupal, president of the fiscally conservative Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, said he did not think Newsom’s plan complied with the state law that limits how much the government can spend. But he didn't argue with the idea of giving money back to people.

“If he is giving money back to taxpayers, back to citizens, that is a positive thing. Who he is giving it to, we could argue about that," he said.

Meanwhile, Newsom's Republican rivals in the recall election quickly criticized the effort, saying long-term tax reform is needed instead. Kevin Faulconer, the former mayor of San Diego, plans to roll out a tax cut proposal later this week.

“One time payments for just one year isn't enough, not nearly enough," Faulconer said. “We need permanent, lasting tax relief for middle-class families."

Businessman John Cox, who campaigned alongside a bear last week for attention, accused Newsom of engaging in a publicity stunt.

“The governor's got a lot of money to hand out. And of course, he's worried about his own neck," Cox said at a campaign event in Los Angeles.

Mindy Romero, director of the Center for Inclusive Democracy at the University of Southern California, said the cash payments could give Newsom a temporary boost but are unlikely to make or break his political future. Instead, his fate will likely depend on a collection of things like the pandemic, drought, wildfires and other issues that could be on voters' minds.

Combined with the earlier payment, the state would spend $11.9 billion on direct cash payments.

Democratic Assemblyman Phil Ting, the chamber's budget chair, summed up the plan as one that helps those most battered by the pandemic.

“That budget surplus is going right back to the most vulnerable Californians, the ones who need help the most," he said.

___

Associated Press writers Adam Beam in Sacramento and Michael R. Blood in Los Angeles contributed.

Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses the crowd during a news conference held at Unity Council career center in the Fruitvale neighborhood of Oakland, Calif., on Monday, May 10, 2021. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jessica Christian Credit: Jessica Christian

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference held at Unity Council career center in the Fruitvale neighborhood of Oakland, Calif., on Monday, May 10, 2021. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jessica Christian Credit: Jessica Christian

Gov. Gavin Newsom confers with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf during a news conference held at Unity Council career center in the Fruitvale neighborhood of Oakland, Calif., on Monday, May 10, 2021. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jessica Christian Credit: Jessica Christian

Gov. Gavin Newsom is applauded by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf as he takes the stage during a news conference held at Unity Council career center in the Fruitvale neighborhood of Oakland, Calif., on Monday, May 10, 2021. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jessica Christian Credit: Jessica Christian

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference held at Unity Council career center in the Fruitvale neighborhood of Oakland, Calif., on Monday, May 10, 2021. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jessica Christian Credit: Jessica Christian