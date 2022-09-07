California faces another day of grid-straining extreme heat

With the state on the brink of outages, Gov. Gavin Newsom for the first time triggered a wireless emergency alert system at 5:45 p.m. that sent messages to 27 million cellphones urging them to turn off or reduce non-essential power.

Within moments, there was a reduction of more than 2,000 megawatts, bringing the state “back from the edge,” Mainzer said.

“It took a very loud signal," Mainzer said. “I think they now recognize that we’re not messing around. This is a real issue. And we need real response.”

Newsom, speaking in Beverly Hills, said he had debated pushing that button for the past four to five days. He ultimately decided to test it and concluded it was a game changer, though he's reluctant to use it too often because he fears weakening its effectiveness.

With residents and businesses under the eighth consecutive day of a “flex alert” requesting power conservation between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., a similar response was needed Wednesday.

Western states are struggling through one of the hottest and longest September heat waves on record. Temperatures began soaring last week and the National Weather Service warned that dangerous heat could continue through Friday, despite some slight moderation.

California’s state capital of Sacramento hit an all-time high Tuesday of 116 degrees (46.7 C), breaking a 97-year-old record.

In state office buildings, thermostats were being set at 85 degrees (29 C) at 5 p.m. to conserve electricity.

Six places in the San Francisco Bay Area and central coast set all-time record maximum temperatures, including Santa Rosa in Sonoma County's wine country.

Salt Lake City and Reno, Nevada, broke records for the hottest temperatures ever recorded in September, according to the National Weather Service.

Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In the last five years, California has experienced the largest and most destructive fires in state history.

The latest wave of high temperatures has surpassed anything the state has seen, including a heat snap in August 2020 that led to two days of rotating power outages, Newsom said.

“We threw out all the old playbooks in terms of our scheduling (for) worst case scenarios,” Newsom said. “Even the worst of the worst case scenario never extended for a week like this."

Associated Press reporter Michael R. Blood contributed from Beverly Hills.

Debbie Chang, right, hands a bottle of water to a man on the street in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Chang and Kim Burrell, unseen, passed out water and snacks to those they find in need on the streets. Temperatures in the Sacramento area are forecasted to reach record highs Tuesday. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

The suns peaks over the California Public Employees Retirement System's building in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Due to the recent heat wave CalPERS employees were sent home to conserve energy. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

A couple walks along the receding edge of the water after record low water levels are seen at the Great Salt Lake Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, near Salt Lake City. A blistering heat wave is breaking records in Utah, where temperatures hit 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.5 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday. That is the hottest September day recorded going back to 1874. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Great Salt Lake visitors Benny and Faith Martens float on the water at the Great Salt Lake Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, near Salt Lake City. A blistering heat wave is breaking records in Utah, where temperatures hit 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.5 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, making it the hottest September day recorded going back to 1874. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Olof Wood walks across reef-like structures called microbialites, exposed by receding waters at the Great Salt Lake Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, near Salt Lake City. A blistering heat wave is breaking records in Utah, where temperatures hit 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.5 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday. That is the hottest September day recorded going back to 1874. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)