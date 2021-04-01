California court says USA Taekwondo must protect athletes

The suit was brought by Yasmin Brown, Kendra Gatt and Brianna Bordon. The Associated Press typically doesn’t publish names of sex abuse victims, but all three agreed to let their names be used publicly.

All three competed at a high level of the sport and at tournaments sanctioned by USOPC and USA Taekwondo. Brown and Bordon said they were assaulted by Gitelman in Olympic Training Center dorms.

Gitelman, a top-ranked Las Vegas instructor known as “Master G,” was sentenced to more than four years in prison for sexually abusing the girls.

He abused the girls from 2007 to 2014, often after giving them alcohol in hotel rooms while traveling to competitions, the lawsuit said.

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, is the Earl Warren Building, headquarters of the Supreme Court of California, in San Francisco. The California Supreme Court will rule Thursday, April 1, 2021, in a case about whether the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has a legal duty to protect to protect athletes from sexual and other types of abuse. The case is related to a lawsuit in which three aspiring Olympic female taekwondo athletes who were sexually abused by their coach for years sued the coach, the USOPC and USA Taekwondo. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu