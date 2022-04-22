ajc logo
X

California breaks ground on largest urban wildlife crossing

A sign shows an image of what the finished Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing would look like during a ground breaking ceremony Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Combined ShapeCaption
A sign shows an image of what the finished Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing would look like during a ground breaking ceremony Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

National & World News
5 hours ago
Construction has begun on what is billed as the world’s largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California’s urban sprawl

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Construction has begun on what is billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl.

Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the start of construction of a $90 million bridge over a freeway and feeder road that is about 35 miles (56.33 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

"This wildlife crossing could not have come at a better time. It is truly a game changer," said Jeff Sikich, biologist for the National Park Service. “Today's groundbreaking sets a path toward saving our local mountain lions and supporting the diversity of wildlife in this whole region.”

The bridge will stretch 200 feet (61 meters) over U.S. 101 to give big cats, coyotes, deer and other wildlife a safe path to the nearby Santa Monica Mountains. It is expected to be completed by early 2025 and will be named the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing for the philanthropist whose foundation donated $25 million.

About 300,000 cars a day travel that stretch of the 101 in Agoura Hills, a small city surrounded by a patchwork of protected wildland that the new crossing will connect.

The star of the fundraising campaign to build the bridge was mountain lion P-22, who traveled across freeways and made his home in a huge Los Angeles park. While he is unlikely to use the span because he lives many miles away, P-22 became a symbol of the shrinking genetic diversity of wild animals that must remain all but trapped by sprawling development or risk becoming roadkill.

Scientists tracking mountain lions fitted with GPS collars found over decades that roadways are largely confining animals in mountains that run along the Malibu coast and across the middle of Los Angeles to Griffith Park, where P-22 settled.

On Thursday, a mountain lion was struck and killed on a nearby freeway. J.P. Rose, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, said these deaths are preventable if the state invests in more wildlife crossings.

Wildlife crossings — bridges and tunnels — are common in western Europe and Canada. A famous one in Banff National Park in Alberta spans the Trans-Canada Highway and is frequently used by bears, moose and elk.

Cara Lacey, project director for wildlife corridors and crossings project at the Nature Conservancy, said her organization has been mapping out other wildlife crossings that she hopes can also be built so animals can seek out mates and food sources.

“We can do this everywhere,” she said. "We and our partners have a vision for reconnected California where wildlife does not have to compete with cars to cross roads."

Combined ShapeCaption
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, third from left, joins other dignitaries during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, third from left, joins other dignitaries during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined ShapeCaption
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, third from left, joins other dignitaries during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined ShapeCaption
Attendees walk on a hiking path during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Attendees walk on a hiking path during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined ShapeCaption
Attendees walk on a hiking path during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined ShapeCaption
Dignitaries, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, and philanthropist Wallis Annenberg, second from left, pose for photos during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Dignitaries, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, and philanthropist Wallis Annenberg, second from left, pose for photos during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined ShapeCaption
Dignitaries, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, and philanthropist Wallis Annenberg, second from left, pose for photos during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined ShapeCaption
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, speaks as Beth Pratt, with the Save LA Cougars Campaign, listens during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held the ceremony to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, speaks as Beth Pratt, with the Save LA Cougars Campaign, listens during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held the ceremony to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined ShapeCaption
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, speaks as Beth Pratt, with the Save LA Cougars Campaign, listens during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held the ceremony to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined ShapeCaption
Philanthropist Wallis Annenberg, left, gets a hug from California Gov. Gavin Newsom during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Philanthropist Wallis Annenberg, left, gets a hug from California Gov. Gavin Newsom during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined ShapeCaption
Philanthropist Wallis Annenberg, left, gets a hug from California Gov. Gavin Newsom during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined ShapeCaption
Philanthropist Wallis Annenberg speaks during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Philanthropist Wallis Annenberg speaks during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined ShapeCaption
Philanthropist Wallis Annenberg speaks during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined ShapeCaption
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, talks to Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, talks to Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined ShapeCaption
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, talks to Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined ShapeCaption
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, talks to Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, talks to Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined ShapeCaption
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, talks to Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined ShapeCaption
Beth Pratt, a member of the the Save LA Cougars Campaign, speaks during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Beth Pratt, a member of the the Save LA Cougars Campaign, speaks during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined ShapeCaption
Beth Pratt, a member of the the Save LA Cougars Campaign, speaks during a ground breaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Editors' Picks
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a hearing, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Greene is appearing at a hearing Friday in Atlanta in a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn't be allowed to seek reelection because she helped facilitate the attack on the Capitol that disrupted certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)

Credit: John Bazemore

A fiery Marjorie Taylor Greene fights court challenge on her candidacy6h ago
While roads to State Farm Arena were being blocked because of a suspicious package, the venue was nearly empty during a delay for the game Friday, April 22, 2022. The Hawks face the Heat in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series. (Photo: Sarah K. Spencer/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Sarah K. Spencer

State Farm Arena back open after suspicious package delayed Hawks game
3h ago
Ron Hoffman sits in Piedmont Park in Midtown with his black labrador retriever, Georgia, on April 14. The above average temperatures Georgia has felt so far this year may continue into summer, a new federal forecast shows. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Hotter than normal summer could be on the way for Georgia. Here's why
9h ago
Police evacuate people, including Sarah Cope running with her dog, near the scene of a shooting Friday, April 22, 2022, in northwest Washington. Police say at least three people were injured in a shooting and city officials are warning people in the area to stay inside because of an "active threat." Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing panic in DC
1h ago
Police evacuate people, including Sarah Cope running with her dog, near the scene of a shooting Friday, April 22, 2022, in northwest Washington. Police say at least three people were injured in a shooting and city officials are warning people in the area to stay inside because of an "active threat." Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing panic in DC
1h ago
Aerial photo shows construction site of I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs last August. Work on the project is expected to be completed later this year (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

UPDATE: Overnight closure of northbound Ga. 400 at I-285 postponed again
8h ago
The Latest
Russia shifts forces for battle over Ukrainian heartland
5m ago
Cuba and US take tentative step with talks on migration
7m ago
Looking to deepen pain for Putin, West studying oil and gas
15m ago
Featured
Gwinnett Place Mall stands mostly vacant in Duluth Wednesday, August 18, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Gwinnett Place team releases two proposals for mall redevelopment
7h ago
State picks contractor for $685.6 million I-285 interchange
Mother, son sentenced to life in prison in 2020 Spalding motel room killing
6h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top