California braces for more fire danger from winds

Two firefighters, one 26 and the other 31 years old, were critically injured while battling the larger blaze near Irvine, according to the county’s Fire Authority, which didn’t provide details on how the injuries occurred. They each suffered second- and third-degree burns over large portions of their bodies and were intubated at a hospital, officials said.

Pat McGrath, 78, of Irvine, went to a shelter after a stranger pounded on her door Monday as she made breakfast. The stranger told her about the evacuation orders.

“I just panicked. I started crying,” McGrath, who has no family on the West Coast, told the Los Angeles Times. “I’m cold, I’m hungry, I’m stressed and I don’t know what to do.”

Southern California Edison reported to the state's Public Utilities Commission that is was investigating whether its equipment might have sparked the blaze. The utility said a wire that lashed a telecommunications line to a supporting cable may have struck a 12,000-volt SCE conducting line above it.

SCE was among utilities that cut power to customers to prevent equipment from being knocked down or fouled by debris in the winds and sparking wildfires.

SCE cut power to about 38,000 homes and businesses, although it restored some power by Monday night.

The winds were so strong that firefighters had to ground their aircraft for much of the day in Irvine, though they got back up by late Monday afternoon and continued their work into the night.

In Northern California, the easing of winds allowed Pacific Gas & Electric to begin restoring power after the largest of five safety shutoffs this year.

At its peak, PG&E blacked out about 345,000 customers — an estimated 1 million people — in 34 counties. PG&E said it had restored power to more than 150,000 customers by Monday evening with electricity to be back on at the other homes and buildings by Tuesday night after crews conduct air and ground inspections to make repairs and ensure it’s safe.

A dozen reports of damage had been received, PG&E said.

Nearly two dozen wildfires were reported in Northern California Sunday night and Monday but all were rapidly contained without serious damage.

However, the fire threat was far from over in many parts of PG&E’s vast service area. A red-flag warning of extreme fire danger was in effect into Tuesday morning in the Santa Cruz Mountains and some coastal and valley areas, with warnings extending into Tuesday evening for some higher elevations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Continuing “bone-dry” humidity could dry out vegetation, which can contribute to “catastrophic” fires, PG&E meteorology chief Scott Strenfel said.

“The conditions are very, very unsafe," said Mark Quinlan, the utility's incident commander.

However, once the winds ease, the weather should remain calm through the weekend, Quinlan said.

After this event, no offshore high-wind events are forecasted for the next five days, but no rain is in sight either, Strenfel said.

Scientists have said climate change has made California much drier, meaning trees and other plants are more flammable. October and November are traditionally the worst months for fires, but already this year 8,600 wildfires in the state have scorched a record 6,400 square miles (16,600 square kilometers) and destroyed about 9,200 homes, businesses and other buildings. There have been 31 deaths.

Rodriguez reported from San Francisco. Associated Press writer Amy Taxin in Orange County, California, contributed to this report.

A single fire hose crosses artificial grass in the backyard of a house on Hidden Glen Lane after the Green Fire passed by in Yorba Linda, Calif., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Leonard Ortiz Credit: Leonard Ortiz

Firefighters with Cal Fire are enveloped in smoke as fire from the Green Fire passes by near homes on Hidden Glen Lane and Hidden Hills Road in Yorba Linda, Calif., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Leonard Ortiz Credit: Leonard Ortiz

Gusting winds carry smoke from the Silverado Fire into residential areas Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Firefighters with Cal Fire are enveloped in smoke as fire from the Green Fire passes by near homes on Hidden Glen Lane and Hidden Hills Road in Yorba Linda, Calif., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Leonard Ortiz Credit: Leonard Ortiz

Smoke from the Green Fire fills the skies after the fire passes by homes on Hidden Hills Road in Yorba Linda, Calif., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Leonard Ortiz Credit: Leonard Ortiz

Smoke from the Silverado Fire fills the air along the 241 State Highway Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Firefighter Raymond Vasquez battles the Silverado Fire Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

The Silverado Fire burns along the 241 State Highway Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

The Silverado Fire burns along the 241 State Highway Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Len Brongo struggles with smoke from the Silverado Fire Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Crews battle the Silverado Fire along The 133 Freeway near Irvine Boulevard in Irvine, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Jeff Gritchen Credit: Jeff Gritchen

Crews battle the Silverado Fire along The 133 Freeway near Irvine Boulevard in Irvine, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Jeff Gritchen Credit: Jeff Gritchen

Banners advertising new homes are seen behind smoke from a grass fire as the Silverado Fire threatens residential areas Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

A huge plume of smoke generated by the Silverado Fire rises behind homes Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

A firefighter puts out hotspots while battling the Silverado Fire, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. The fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

A firefighter prepares to put out hotspots while battling the Silverado Fire, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. The fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

A firefighter watches flames from the Silverado Fire, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

The Silverado Fire burns Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

An SUV is parked in the evacuated residential area filled with heavy smoke from the Silverado Fire Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Police and firefighters are out in full force on Jeffrey and Portola in Irvine, Calif., where smoke fills the sky from the wind-driven Silverado wildfire on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Mindy Schauer Credit: Mindy Schauer

A man leaves his home during a mandatory fire evacuate as smoke from the Silverado Fire fills the air, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

In this image from video provided by KNBC-TV, smoke and flames from the Silverado fire threatens areas near Irvine, Calif., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. The fast-moving wildfire has forced evacuations for 60,000 people in Southern California as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. (KNBC-TV via AP Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This photo from video provided by KNBC-TV shows smoke and flames from the Silverado fire that is threatening areas near Irvine in Southern California's Orange County Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Driven by strong, gusting winds, the fire grew rapidly Mondy morning. (KNBC-TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this view from Newport Boulevard in North Tustin, the morning sun rises through the smoke of fire in the canyons east of North Tustin on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Firefighters were aggressively battling a vegetation fire that broke out in the hills near Silverado in Orange County as strong wind gusts pushed it. (Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Mark Rightmire Credit: Mark Rightmire

