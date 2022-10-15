California baker creates life-sized Han Solo out of bread

"Mom made me leave it because I was obsessing over the lips," Hanalee Pervan told the New York Times. "She was like, 'You need to walk away.'"

Creating Pan Solo was particularly meaningful, she told the paper, because she contracted COVID-19 in January 2021 and lost much of her senses of smell and taste.

“So just to find joy in a different part of food is really important,” she said.

The sculpture is now on display outside of the bakery, located about a half-hour's drive north of San Francisco.

Pan Solo is the bakery's entry in the annual Downtown Benicia Main Street Scarecrow Contest. The public will get to vote on their favorites from among more than two dozen creations entered by local businesses.

The Pervans, who are big science-fiction and fantasy fans, entered another “Star Wars"-themed creation in 2020 featuring the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda.

Unfortunately, Pan Solo won't last forever. The dough eventually will be composted, not eaten.

So as a wise Jedi might warn: Don't use the forks, Luke.