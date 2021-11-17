California asks review of order tossing ban on private jails

The three appellate judges, in a split decision, ruled that the state law interferes with the federal government’s authority.

Two appointees of former Republican president Donald Trump rejected the law while an appointee of former Democratic president Barack Obama dissented.

The law was passed as one of numerous efforts by California Democrats to limit the state's cooperation with the federal government on immigration enforcement under the Trump administration.

But the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden also has opposed the law on constitutional grounds.

“President Biden himself has noted that he wants to put an end to private prisons, so I’m hopeful that the question will ultimately be how we can get there together,” Bonta said.

He added: "We’re not there yet.”

California has a large immigrant population and as a result has been a large part of the federal government's immigration detention network.

Five of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's eight immigration detention centers in California are run by private companies — in the cities of Adelanto, Bakersfield, Calexico, McFarland and San Diego.