California and US agree to allow big offshore wind farms

The scale of the California projects would dwarf wind farms planned or proposed on the East Coast. Two weeks ago, the Biden administration announced a $3 billion project off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts that would power 400,000 homes with 84 turbines.

The 800-megawatt Vineyard Wind project would be the first utility-scale wind power development in federal waters. Another proposed project, Ocean Wind, off New Jersey would create 1,100-megawatts of power.

The California wind farms would produce a combined 4.6 gigawatts, with the Morro Bay operation providing two-thirds of that output.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said he included $20 million in his revised budget proposal this month that would help expedite environmental review of the projects.

California set a goal to produce all electricity by 2045 through renewable energy resources and zero-carbon generating facilities.