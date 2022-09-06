California and the West broil in record heat wave

Sacramento native Debbie Chang was out walking in Capitol Park on Tuesday morning, pulling a wagon of Pop-Tarts and water to hand out to homeless people. She lives in an old house that relies on wall-mounted units that she says don’t work so well. The temperature reached 91 degrees (33 C) in her house Monday night.

“The past few years in California, it’s really rough,” she said. “I really love this state. And growing up I never imagined I’d exactly want to live outside of California, unless maybe internationally. But this is very difficult.”

In neighboring Nevada, Reno set a record of 102 degrees (39 C) on Monday while in Utah's Salt Lake City temperatures were about 20 degrees higher than normal, hitting 105 degrees (40.5 C) on Tuesday, the hottest September day recorded going back to 1874.

Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In the last five years, California has experienced the largest and most destructive fires in state history.

A wildfire that started Friday in the Northern California community of Weed killed two people and one that erupted Monday and spread rapidly in the Hemet area of Southern California also killed two people. Authorities said they were found in the same area and apparently died while trying to flee the flames.

Though the heat wave was likely to peak in most places on Tuesday, extremely high temperatures are expected to continue for several more days.

“It is a genuinely dangerous event from a human health perspective,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the University of California, Los Angeles Institute for Environment and Sustainability

Sacramento County officials were using the air-conditioned lobbies of some of their public buildings as cooling centers for people with nowhere else to go and offering free transportation for people who could not get there. Officials even handed out motel vouchers to some homeless people through a program they normally reserve for the winter, according to county spokeswoman Janna Haynes.

“While a lot of people can stay home, a lot of people do not have a home to stay in,” Haynes said.

In state office buildings, thermostats were being set at 85 degrees (29 C) at 5 p.m. to conserve electricity.

Sacramento native Ariana Clark said she couldn't remember it ever being this hot for this long before. She said she turned her air conditioner off in the afternoons to conserve energy and kept her 9-month old son, Benito, cool by filling up a bucket for him to play in outside.

“As long as he's keeping cool that's all that matters,” Clark said.

Juliana Hinch, who moved to Sacramento from San Diego 2 1/2 years ago said she has never seen heat like this before. She said some wetlands by her house have mostly dried up, so she leaves water in her front yard “for other random animals,” including cats, squirrels and coyotes.

Hinch said she once lived in Washington state but moved away because it was too cold. Now, she said “that sounds like a good problem to have."

___

Associated Press reporters Sophie Austin and Kathleen Ronayne in Sacramento, California; Brady McCombs in Salt Lake City, John Anctzak in Los Angeles and Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, contributed.

Combined Shape Caption Firefighters coordinate efforts at a burning property while battling the Fairview Fire Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Hemet, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope Combined Shape Caption Firefighters coordinate efforts at a burning property while battling the Fairview Fire Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Hemet, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope

Combined Shape Caption Luis Vazquez, of Fairfield, sits in his inflatable boat looking for the perfect song to play before heading out onto the water on Labor Day in Benicia, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. The Bay Area is experiencing an excessive heat warning as temperatures soar above 104 degrees in the East Bay. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Combined Shape Caption Luis Vazquez, of Fairfield, sits in his inflatable boat looking for the perfect song to play before heading out onto the water on Labor Day in Benicia, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. The Bay Area is experiencing an excessive heat warning as temperatures soar above 104 degrees in the East Bay. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo

Combined Shape Caption A vehicle burns at a property ravaged from the Fairview Fire Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Hemet, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope Combined Shape Caption A vehicle burns at a property ravaged from the Fairview Fire Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Hemet, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope

Combined Shape Caption Linda Parent, of Benicia, relaxes on the beach as she enjoys the weather on Labor Day in Benicia, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. The Bay Area is experiencing an excessive heat warning as temperatures soar above 104 degrees in the East Bay. (Jose Carlos Fajardo y/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Combined Shape Caption Linda Parent, of Benicia, relaxes on the beach as she enjoys the weather on Labor Day in Benicia, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. The Bay Area is experiencing an excessive heat warning as temperatures soar above 104 degrees in the East Bay. (Jose Carlos Fajardo y/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo

Combined Shape Caption A firefighter takes a hose to a burning property while battling the Fairview Fire Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Hemet, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope Combined Shape Caption A firefighter takes a hose to a burning property while battling the Fairview Fire Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Hemet, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope

Combined Shape Caption Julie Phan, right, sprays sunscreen on Christian Estigoy, both of Fairfield, as they prepare to go out on the water on paddle boards on Labor Day in Benicia, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. The Bay Area is experiencing an excessive heat warning as temperatures soar above 104 degrees in the East Bay. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Combined Shape Caption Julie Phan, right, sprays sunscreen on Christian Estigoy, both of Fairfield, as they prepare to go out on the water on paddle boards on Labor Day in Benicia, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. The Bay Area is experiencing an excessive heat warning as temperatures soar above 104 degrees in the East Bay. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo

Combined Shape Caption Firefighters coordinate efforts at a burning property while battling the Fairview Fire Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Hemet, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope Combined Shape Caption Firefighters coordinate efforts at a burning property while battling the Fairview Fire Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Hemet, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope

Combined Shape Caption Amaya Nears, 10, of Oakley, swims in the water on Labor Day in Benicia, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. The Bay Area is experiencing an excessive heat warning as temperatures soar above 104 degrees in the East Bay. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Combined Shape Caption Amaya Nears, 10, of Oakley, swims in the water on Labor Day in Benicia, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. The Bay Area is experiencing an excessive heat warning as temperatures soar above 104 degrees in the East Bay. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo

Combined Shape Caption A hillside is illuminated by the Fairview Fire Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Hemet, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope Combined Shape Caption A hillside is illuminated by the Fairview Fire Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Hemet, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope

Combined Shape Caption Surfers catch the sunrise swell at Manhattan Beach, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, as a severe heat wave gripped the state. (AP Photo/John Antczak) Credit: John Antczak Credit: John Antczak Combined Shape Caption Surfers catch the sunrise swell at Manhattan Beach, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, as a severe heat wave gripped the state. (AP Photo/John Antczak) Credit: John Antczak Credit: John Antczak

Combined Shape Caption A firefighter takes a hose to a burning property while battling the Fairview Fire Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Hemet, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope Combined Shape Caption A firefighter takes a hose to a burning property while battling the Fairview Fire Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Hemet, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope

Combined Shape Caption Visitors set up canopies in the hot weather as children play in the water in Benicia, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. The Bay Area is experiencing an excessive heat warning as temperatures soar above 104 degrees in the East Bay. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Combined Shape Caption Visitors set up canopies in the hot weather as children play in the water in Benicia, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. The Bay Area is experiencing an excessive heat warning as temperatures soar above 104 degrees in the East Bay. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo

Combined Shape Caption A firefighter takes a hose to a burning property while battling the Fairview Fire Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Hemet, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope Combined Shape Caption A firefighter takes a hose to a burning property while battling the Fairview Fire Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Hemet, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope

Combined Shape Caption A man creates giant soap suds bubbles at dawn Monday, Sept. 5, on the Manhattan Beach Pier in Manhattan Beach, Calif., as a severe heat wave gripped the state. Most of California's 39 million people are facing sweltering weather. (AP Photo/John Antczak) Credit: John Antczak Credit: John Antczak Combined Shape Caption A man creates giant soap suds bubbles at dawn Monday, Sept. 5, on the Manhattan Beach Pier in Manhattan Beach, Calif., as a severe heat wave gripped the state. Most of California's 39 million people are facing sweltering weather. (AP Photo/John Antczak) Credit: John Antczak Credit: John Antczak

Combined Shape Caption Firefighters stage in front of the Fairview Fire Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Hemet, Calif (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope Combined Shape Caption Firefighters stage in front of the Fairview Fire Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Hemet, Calif (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope