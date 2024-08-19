Caleb Downs leads 4 Ohio State players selected to Associated Press preseason All-America first team

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, one of the second-ranked Buckeyes' high-profile transfers, and three of his new teammates were selected for the preseason Associated Press All-America team announced Monday.

Downs, who was a second-team All-American as a freshman for Alabama last season, was joined by guard Donovan Jackson, receiver Emeka Egbuka and cornerback Denzel Burke to give Ohio State the most first-team selections. Running back TreVeyon Henderson and defensive lineman Tyleik Williams made the second team to give the Buckeyes six total selections, also the most of any team.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 9 Michigan each had three players picked for the first team. Quarterback Carson Beck was joined by fellow Bulldogs guard Tate Ratledge and defensive back Malaki Starks, a first-team All-American last year.