Caleb Downs leads 4 Ohio State players selected to Associated Press preseason All-America first team

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is one of the second-ranked Buckeyes’ high-profile transfers
FILE - Then-Alabama defensive back Caleb Downs (2) sets up for a play against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Then-Alabama defensive back Caleb Downs (2) sets up for a play against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File, File)
By RALPH D. RUSSO – Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, one of the second-ranked Buckeyes' high-profile transfers, and three of his new teammates were selected for the preseason Associated Press All-America team announced Monday.

Downs, who was a second-team All-American as a freshman for Alabama last season, was joined by guard Donovan Jackson, receiver Emeka Egbuka and cornerback Denzel Burke to give Ohio State the most first-team selections. Running back TreVeyon Henderson and defensive lineman Tyleik Williams made the second team to give the Buckeyes six total selections, also the most of any team.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 9 Michigan each had three players picked for the first team. Quarterback Carson Beck was joined by fellow Bulldogs guard Tate Ratledge and defensive back Malaki Starks, a first-team All-American last year.

The defending national champion Wolverines are represented by tight end Colston Loveland, defensive tackle Mason Graham and cornerback Will Johnson.

No. 5 Alabama put two transfers on the first team in center Parker Brailsford (Washington) and kicker Graham Nicholson (Miami, Ohio).

No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 13 LSU also had two first-team selections.

The Fighting Irish had defensive tackle Howard Cross III and safety Xavier Watts selected. Watts was an All-American last season and Cross made the second team. The Tigers were represented by tackle Will Campbell and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. on the first team.

No. 3 Oregon placed three players on the second team, including quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a sixth-year player who transferred from Oklahoma after starting his career at UCF.

First-team by conference

SEC - 10.

Big Ten - 8.

ACC - 4.

Big 12 - 3.

Independent - 2.

First team

Quarterback — Carson Beck, fifth year, Georgia.

Running backs — Ollie Gordon II, third year, Oklahoma State; Omarion Hampton, third year, North Carolina.

Tackles — Will Campbell, third year, LSU; Kelvin Banks Jr., third year, Texas.

Guards — Donovan Jackson, fourth year, Ohio State; Tate Ratledge, fifth year, Georgia.

Center — Parker Brailsford, third year, Alabama.

Tight end — Colston Loveland, third year, Michigan.

Wide receivers — Luther Burden III, third year, Missouri; Tetairoa McMillan, third year, Arizona; Emeka Egbuka, fourth year, Ohio State.

All-purpose player — Travis Hunter, third year, Colorado.

Kicker — Graham Nicholson, fourth year, Alabama.

First team defense

Edge — James Pearce Jr., third year, Tennessee; Ashton Gillotte, fourth year, Louisville.

Tackles — Mason Graham, third year, Michigan; Howard Cross III, sixth year, Notre Dame.

Linebackers — Harold Perkins Jr., third year, LSU; Jay Higgins, fifth year, Iowa; Barrett Carter, fourth year, Clemson.

Cornerbacks — Will Johnson, third year, Michigan; Denzel Burke, fourth year, Ohio State.

Safeties — Malaki Starks, third year, Georgia; Caleb Downs, second year, Ohio State.

Defensive back — Xavier Watts, fifth year, Notre Dame.

Punter — Alex Mastromanno, fifth year, Florida State.

Quarterback — Dillon Gabriel, sixth year, Oregon.

Running backs — TreVeyon Henderson, fourth year, Ohio State; Ashton Jeanty, third year, Boise State

Tackles — Ajani Cornelius, fifth year, Oregon; Aireontae Ersery, fifth year, Minnesota.

Guards — Tyler Booker, third year, Alabama; Dylan Fairchild, fourth year, Georgia.

Center — Cooper Mays, fifth year, Tennessee.

Tight end — Mitchell Evans, fourth year, Notre Dame.

Wide receivers — Tez Johnson, fifth year, Oregon; Tre Harris, fifth year, Mississippi; Ricky White III, fifth year, UNLV.

All-purpose player — Zachariah Branch, second year, Southern California.

Kicker — Andres Borregales, fourth year, Miami.

Second team defense

Edge — Nic Scourton, third year, Texas A&M; Abdul Carter, third year, Penn State.

Tackles — Tyleik Williams, fourth year, Ohio State; Deone Walker, third year, Kentucky.

Linebackers — Danny Stutsman, fourth year, Oklahoma; Jason Henderson, fourth year, Old Dominion; Nick Martin, fourth year, Oklahoma State.

Cornerbacks — Benjamin Morrison, third year, Notre Dame; Sebastian Castro, sixth year, Iowa.

Safeties — Dillon Thieneman, second year, Purdue; Billy Bowman, fourth year, Oklahoma.

Defensive back — Ricardo Hallman, fourth year, Wisconsin.

Punter — James Ferguson-Reynolds, third year, Boise State.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

FILE - Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) reacts after a touchdown against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II (0) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton (28) runs with the ball against Clemson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell (66) faces off against Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks (78) blocks during the first half of an NCAA football game against Rice, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (74) plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Washington offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) runs a drill during the NCAA college football team's practice, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Michigan tight end Colston Loveland catches a pass against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) catches a pass for a touchdown as South Carolina defensive backs Jalon Kilgore (24) and DQ Smith (1) defend during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E Braley, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4), right, catches a touchdown pass in front of UCLA defensive back John Humphrey during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter, right, runs past Stanford safety Alaka'i Gilman on the way to scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Then-Miami (Ohio) place kicker Graham Nicholson (98) looks on after kicking the game winning field goal against Northwestern as Alec Bevelhimer holds the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Virginia quarterback Tony Muskett (11) is pressured by Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Louisville defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte (9) punches the ball away from Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) rushes against East Carolina in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Notre Dame defensive lineman Howard Cross III (56) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Texas A&M quarterback Jaylen Henderson (16) is tackled by LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (4) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Kent State running back Joachim Bangda (21) is tackled by Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins (34) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter (0) lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Michigan defensive back Will Johnson celebrates after an interception against Washington during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Ohio State defensive back Denzel Burke plays against Minnesota during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Alabama wide receiver Malik Benson (11) misses a pass against Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game in Atlanta, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Florida State punter Alex Mastromanno (29) kicks the ball away during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

