Cal-Washington game canceled after player's positive test

About an hour before the announcement from the conference, Washington coach Jimmy Lake said his team was still preparing as if the game would be played.

“Our students, coaches and staff have put in an incredible amount of hard work to get to this point and we are deeply disappointed they won’t have the opportunity to compete Saturday in Berkeley,” Washington athletic director Jennifer Cohen said in a statement.

Wilcox had said Wednesday night that the game was in jeopardy because of the large number of players needing contact tracing. The school said the player with a positive test is asymptomatic. He took his regular daily antigen test and then a supplemental PCR test, which also showed a positive result. This marked the first positive test on Cal’s football team since practices began last month.

Wilcox and athletic director Jim Knowlton determined the Bears couldn't field a competitive team.

“The health and well-being of our student-athletes is always at the forefront of our decision-making,” Knowlton said. “We have been diligent in the development and execution of our return-to-play plan, and our goal all along has been to provide a safe environment and to mitigate risk as much as possible."

The Washington-Cal game marks the sixth FBS game this week and the 43nd since Aug. 26 to be postponed or canceled.

“You feel for any and every team that has lost a game or multiple games this year because it could be you have one or two individuals that do something wrong that cost everybody else, but more than likely it just happens,” said Stanford coach David Shaw, whose Cardinal play at Oregon on Saturday to start the season.

The service academy game between Air Force and Army scheduled for Saturday in West Point, New York, was also postponed Thursday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases at the academy along with the surrounding community. The schools are working to reschedule the game.

Air Force is in line to win the annual Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy should it beat Army. The Falcons began the round-robin competition between the service academies with a 40-7 win over Navy on Oct. 3. The winning academy goes to the White House to receive the coveted trophy from the president.

Earlier Thursday, the American Athletic Conference postponed the Tulsa at Navy game scheduled for Saturday because of positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing at Navy.

Also Thursday, Minnesota announced defensive coordinator Joe Rossi would not coach Saturday against Illinois because he had tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the fourth time a Tulsa game has been postponed or canceled because of COVID cases. Tulsa's game against Oklahoma State was pushed back a week to Sept. 19 because Tulsa had COVID issues. The Golden Hurricane were supposed to play Arkansas State on Sept. 26, but the Red Wolves couldn't put a two-deep lineup together. That game has not been rescheduled. Tulsa was set to play Cincinnati last month, but the Bearcats said they couldn't play, and the game was moved to Dec. 5.

“We knew that this season would be different in the face of the pandemic, and unfortunately has forced another weekend without football for our team,” Tulsa athletic director Rick Dickson said. “I’m disappointed for our football student-athletes and coaches who continue to work and practice diligently, but it reinforces the challenge facing all programs.”

Navy halted all football activities after positive COVID-19 cases among players and players being placed in quarantine after contact tracing determined they had high-risk contact with an infected person. Navy did not specify the number of players affected.

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, file photo, Washington head coach Jimmy Lake watches his team during NCAA college football practice in Seattle. The season opener between California and Washington has been canceled following a request from the Golden Bears due to a positive coronavirus test for one of their players. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2019, file photo, California quarterback Chase Garbers looks to throw against Arizona State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif. Garbers has emerged as a reliable option under center at a school that has produced its share of star quarterbacks but most recently had shined on the defensive side of the ball. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back TK Wilkerson (21) runs the ball during a NCAA football game in Tulsa. Okla. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.(Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule

The Tulsa pom squad performs during a NCAA football game in Tulsa. Okla. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.(Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule

Tulsa Golden Hurricane offensive lineman Tiller Bucktrot (68) leads his teammates onto the field before their game against East Carolina in Tulsa. Okla. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.(Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule