Cal at Washington State canceled because of COVID-19

“It's the right decision,” Washington State athletic director Pat Chun said. “We're always going to err on the side of caution as a conference.”

Washington State coach Nick Rolovich joked to the team's radio announcers that perhaps Cal and the Cougars should engage in a snowball fight in snowy Martin Stadium instead.

It would have been Cal's first snow game since 1996, also in Pullman.

California flew to Washington State on Friday, but never took the field on Saturday. A few dozen Washington State players were warming up on the field when the game was canceled.

Martin Stadium is seen after the NCAA college football game between Washington State and California was canceled due to COVID-19 positive testing and contact tracing on the California team, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak

California team staff members load equipment onto the team's trailer outside Martin Stadium at Martin Stadium after the NCAA college football game between Washington State and California was canceled because of a case of COVID-19 on the Cal team, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak

California student managers Marino Baca, right, and Tomy Wymore, center, load equipment onto the team's truck as equipment truck driver Hector Cardosa looks on outside Martin Stadium at Martin Stadium after the NCAA college football game between Washington State and California was canceled because of a case of COVID-19 on the Cal team, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak

California operations employee Norman Mo removes equipment for his team from Martin Stadium after the NCAA college football game between Washington State and California was canceled due to COVID-19 positive testing and contact tracing on the California team, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak

The California team equipment trailer sits outside Martin Stadium after the NCAA college football game between Washington State and California was canceled because of a case of COVID-19 on the Cal team, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak