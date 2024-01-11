Caitlin Clark's triple-double and 3-point flurry lead No. 3 Iowa to 96-71 rout over Purdue

Caitlin Clark had 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and No. 3 Iowa made 15 3-pointers, routing Purdue 96-71
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Iowa defeated Purdue 96-71. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Iowa defeated Purdue 96-71. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

By MICHAEL MAROT – Associated Press
1 hour ago

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Caitlin Clark took Mackey Arena by storm Wednesday night.

She drew the routine pregame cheers, the customary postgame crowd and, of course, spiced things up with all the dazzling plays in between. Heck, she even made the first 3-pointer of her career at Purdue.

Clark recorded another triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and No. 3 Iowa made 15 3-pointers as the Hawkeyes routed Purdue 96-71.

“Somebody wished me an early birthday today, I think 12 days early so they've done their research,” Clark joked, referring to one of the signs in the crowd. “I'm turning 22 on the 22nd, so thank you, I appreciate that.”

Iowa certainly appreciates what Clark has done for its program — and the sport.

Her fourth triple-double of the season gave her 15 in her career, extended her NCAA Division record to 52 games with at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists while moving within 40 points of surpassing Brittney Griner for No. 4 on the NCAA's career scoring list.

The Hawkeyes (16-1, 5-0 Big Ten) extended its winning streak to 13 since a Nov. 16 loss to Kansas State. Last year's national runner-up also has won eight straight in this series.

“She's just so talented, she's got a so many weapons,” Purdue guard Abbey Ellis said. “We wanted anyone other than Caitlin to beat us. She just hit some great shots and she's a great player.”

Ellis led the Boilermakers (9-6, 2-2) with 15 points and Caitlyn Harper added 13 as their three-game winning streak ended.

It didn't take Clark — or her teammates — long to take charge in front of the fourth home sellout in Purdue history.

Clark made her first two 3s, quickly erasing the memory of an 0-for-6 performance from beyond the arc in her only other trip to West Lafayette. She finished 6 of 14 from beyond the arc as the Hawkeyes recorded their second-highest single-game total of 3s all season.

The only real miscue for Clark came late in the third quarter when she drew a technical foul.

By then, it didn't matter, though.

Five different Iowa players combined for seven 3s in the first quarter as it built a 29-18 lead. The Hawkeyes extended the halftime margin to 51-37 and the Boilermakers couldn't get closer than 11 in the second half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa: Clark's passing and shooting skills make this team one of the sport's feature attractions. But this is not a one-player team. Five Iowa players scored in double figures and six made 3s. If Clark continues getting that kind of help, the Hawkeyes could make a second straight Final Four run.

Purdue: Coach Katie Gearlds has the Boilermakers on the right trajectory, though this team still has a long journey to match a team like Iowa. Purdue did a solid job trading jabs early. But the Boilermakers stingy, trademark defense couldn't keep pace with Iowa.

BOOS FOR REFS

Clark was cheered routinely, especially loudly after a nifty behind-the-back pass led to an easy layup. So why were the fans booing when she made a 3 from the Keady Court logo with 5.6 seconds left in the first half? The refs called a foul that could have resulted in a four-point play. Instead, they erased the basket, ruling it occurred on the floor — a call even Purdue fans disagreed with.

UP NEXT

Iowa: The 2022-23 Big Ten regular season and tourney champs meet Saturday when No. 14 Indiana visits Iowa City.

Purdue: The Boilermakers are making their second trip in two weeks to Maryland. Last week's game was postponed because of a leak at the Xfinity Center and has been rescheduled for Sunday.

___

AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates a three-point basket against the Purdue in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Iowa defeated Purdue 96-71. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Purdue guard Rashunda Jones (2) defends Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder watches as her team played against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Iowa defeated Purdue 96-71. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke (45) is fouled as she shoots by Purdue forward Caitlyn Harper (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Purdue guard Rashunda Jones (2) and Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) go for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Kate Martin (20) tries to get past Purdue forward Mary Ashley Stevenson (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Purdue head coach Katie Gearlds signals to her team as they played against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Iowa defeated Purdue 96-71. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) is guarded by Purdue guard Sophie Swanson (31), forward Mary Ashley Stevenson (20) and guard Madison Layden (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Iowa defeated Purdue 96-71. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Sydney Affolter (3) shoots over Purdue forward Caitlyn Harper (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Purdue guard Abbey Ellis (23) makes a pass away from Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Purdue guard Abbey Ellis (23) shoots around Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Iowa defeated Purdue 96-71. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Purdue guard Abbey Ellis (23) and Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke (45) go for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Purdue forward Mary Ashley Stevenson (20) shoots over Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke (45) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Iowa defeated Purdue 96-71. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates with teammates following an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Iowa defeated Purdue 96-71. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

