Caitlin Clark's return to Iowa for Fever preseason game draws average ESPN viewership of 1.3 million

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Caitlin Clark's return to Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the WNBA preseason game between the Indiana Fever and Brazilian national team averaged 1.3 million viewers on ESPN, the network announced Tuesday.

The average viewership for Sunday's game was 13% higher than ESPN's 2024 regular-season average for the WNBA.

The Fever-Brazil television audience peaked at 1.6 million, and the game drew a sellout crowd of 15,000 at Carver-Hawkeye, where the average paid ticket price on the resale market was $440.