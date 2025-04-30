Nation & World News
Caitlin Clark's return to Iowa for Fever preseason game commands average paid ticket price of $440

Caitlin Clark fans will have to pay a premium on the secondary market if they want to be at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for Sunday’s matchup between the WNBA’s Indiana Fever and the Brazilian national team
FILE - Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) plays against the Dallas Wings in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

1 hour ago

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark fans will have to pay a premium on the secondary market if they want to be at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for Sunday's matchup between the WNBA's Indiana Fever and the Brazilian national team.

The average paid price of $440 per ticket on the secondary market as of Wednesday has made it the most in-demand event involving Clark, according to ticketing technology company Victory Live, which analyzes sales across the secondary market.

Clark will be playing on the court where she rose to stardom with the Iowa Hawkeyes. The all-time leading scorer in Division I history is from West Des Moines and played for the Hawkeyes from 2020-24. She was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft and the league's rookie of the year.

Asking prices on the secondary market Wednesday for the preseason game ranged from $146 to $2,368.

The previous high average paid price for a Clark game was $411. That was March 3, 2024, when she scored 35 points against Ohio State to pass Pete Maravich as the Division I career scoring leader.

Victory Live also reported that the average paid price for a Fever away game in the 2025 season was $272, up from $171 in 2024. The average is $197 for a Fever home game, more than double the $92 home average last season.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

