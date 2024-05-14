Nation & World News

Caitlin Clark's ready for her WNBA regular-season debut as Fever take on Connecticut

Caitlin Clark’s much anticipated WNBA debut is set for Tuesday night in Connecticut
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives on Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) during the first half of a preseason WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives on Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) during the first half of a preseason WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
3 hours ago

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Caitlin Clark's much anticipated WNBA debut is set for Tuesday night in Connecticut.

The No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft is coming off a record-setting college career at Iowa.

“This is what you’ve worked for and dreamed of. Now you get to put your jersey on for the first real time and go out there and play,” Clark said. “We get to play on the biggest stage, there’s gonna be a lot of people there, it’s gonna be loud. But you only play your first WNBA game once. I think I just want to enjoy it. It’s gonna be competitive. They’re really good, so you’ve got to prep the right way, too. More than anything, we’re ready for the challenge.”

Even before playing a WNBA game, Clark has left her mark in the pros. The league's draft had record viewership, and her No. 22 jerseys have been flying off the shelves.

Three WNBA teams have already moved their games to bigger arenas to keep up with the demand for tickets to watch her play. Her debut in Connecticut is sold out — the first sellout for the Sun in a season opener since they played their inaugural game at Mohegan Sun Arena in 2003 after moving from Orlando.

This will be the second sold out crowd Clark will play in front of in her extremely young WNBA career. Her preseason game in Dallas was sold out, too. Over 13,000 fans also turned up for her only home preseason game.

Clark's home debut will be Thursday, when the Fever host the New York Liberty.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) is introduced before the team's preseason WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream in Indianapolis, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) is congratulated by Temi Fagbenle (14) after Clark hit a 3-point shot against the Atlanta Dream during the second half of a WNBA preseason basketball game Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy photo

His $1M Airbnb burned down. Rental giant won’t cover loss

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE
I-85 South lanes reopen after crash in Midtown
1h ago

Credit: File Photo

Ex-Facebook, Nike DEI leader sentenced to more than five years in prison

Credit: AJC, AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
In TV ad, Kemp derides Georgia Supreme Court challenger Barrow
2h ago

Credit: AJC, AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
In TV ad, Kemp derides Georgia Supreme Court challenger Barrow
2h ago

OPINION
It may be time for Anita Baker to drop the mic
The Latest

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
More than half a million people flee fighting in Rafah and northern Gaza, UN says
4m ago
Who's laughing? LateNighter, a digital news site about late-night TV, hopes to buck media...
8m ago
Trump foe Cohen faces bruising cross-examination as top Republicans head to court with...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Braves Nation: Marcell Ozuna home run/RBI watch
EXCLUSIVE
Famed pitmaster Bryan Furman opening BBQ restaurant in Atlanta suburbs
Trump hush money trial: A timeline of key events in the case