Caitlin Clark's dazzling season ends short of title for Iowa

Just like she has done so many times in her career, Clark made a long 3-pointer on her first shot of the game. That was the first of eight 3s, some at which all Kim Mulkey could do was shake her head at — the LSU coach had never seen Clark play in person before seeing her in the other Final Four game Friday night.

Clark already had her fourth 3 with 3:49 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 18. But she then missed six shots in a row, and by time she made another 3 with 7:54 left in the third, Iowa was down 63-45.

She was on the bench the last 3:26 of the first half after picking up her third foul.

Her fourth came on a technical foul she got for swatting the ball under the basket when reacting to post player Monika Czinano getting called for her fourth personal foul.

When Czinano got her fifth foul with 6:25 left, all Clark could do was hold her hands out and shake her head. She continued shaking her head at the referees when going back down the court.

About two minutes last, she had the same reaction when she was on the floor after a missed 3-pointer with no foul called.

