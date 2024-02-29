Nation & World News

Caitlin Clark and her scoring records move to Big Ten title game. She's 9th all-time for all levels.

Iowa star Caitlin Clark is taking her scoring records to the Big Ten championship game
By The Associated Press
Caitlin Clark of Iowa is taking her scoring records into the Big Ten championship game, with the chance to climb another spot on the all-time list for men or women to play the college game at all levels.

The Iowa star, with 3,737 points, moved past Archie Talley (3,720) for ninth place on Saturday. Talley played for NCAA Division II Salem College from 1973-76.

Last week, Clark passed the late Pete Maravich of LSU (3,667) to become the career NCAA Division I scoring leader, men or women.

Clark has announced that she will skip her final season of eligibility and head to the WNBA draft in April, where she will be the presumptive No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever. She will play at home at least once more, with the Hawkeyes a lock to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

LAST TIME OUT

Clark scored 28 points for Iowa in a 95-68 win over Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Saturday. Clark, last year's AP player of the year, shot 10 for 19 from the floor and matched her season high with 15 assists in 32 minutes. She passed the 1,000-point mark for the second straight season and also broke Kelsey Mitchell's career Big Ten Tournament scoring record with 293 points — and counting — in 12 games. Mitchell played 10 games for Ohio State from 2015-18.

UP NEXT

Third-ranked Iowa plays Nebraska in the Big Ten championship game on Sunday in Minneapolis.

HOW TO WATCH

Tipoff is noon Eastern. The game will be televised on CBS.

WHO ARE THE ALL-TIME CAREER SCORERS?

Lynette Woodard had 3,649 points for Kansas from 1977-81, before the NCAA took over women's sports from the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women. Clark earlier this season passed Kelsey Plum for the women's NCAA career scoring record.

Pearl Moore of Francis Marion has the overall women's record with 4,061 points from 1975-79 at the small-college level in the AIAW. Moore had 177 points at Anderson Junior College before enrolling at Francis Marion.

Maravich set his record with no 3-point line and in only three seasons (1967-70), because freshmen at that point weren't allowed to play on varsity teams.

The all-time, all-division top college scorers' list (men and women):

1. John Pierce, David Lipscomb (Tenn.), 1990-94, 4,230 points. NAIA. (all-time leader, all divisions, men or women).

2. Philip Hutcheson, David Lipscomb (Tenn.), 1986-90, 4,106 points. NAIA.

3. Pearl Moore, Francis Marion (S.C), 1975-79, 4,061 points. AIAW. (all-time women’s leader).

4. Travis Grant, Kentucky St., 1969-72, 4,045 points. NCAA D-II.

5. Grace Beyer, Health Sciences and Pharmacy, 2020-24, 3,961 points. NAIA.

6. Miriam Walker-Samuels, Claflin (S.C.), 1987-1990, 3,855 points. NAIA.

7. Deb Remmerde, Northwestern (Iowa), 2004-08, 3,854 points. NAIA.

8. Bob Hopkins, Grambling (La.), 1953-56, 3,759 points. NCAA D-II.

(asterisk)9. Caitlin Clark, Iowa, 2020-current, 3,737 points (through March 9. All-time NCAA D-I leader).

10. Archie Talley, Salem College (W.Va.), 1973-76, 3,720 points. NCAA D-II.

11. Steve Platt, Huntington College (Ind.), 1971-74, 3,700 points. NAIA.

12. Pete Maravich, LSU, 1967-70, 3,667 points. NCAA D-I.

13. Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy, 2018-23, 3,664 points. NCAA D-I.

14. Lynette Woodard, Kansas, 1977-81, 3,649 points. AIAW.

(asterisk)-active player.

___

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan in the semifinals of the Big Ten women's tournament Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Minneapolis.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates during Senior Day ceremonies following a victory over Ohio State in an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark makes a heart gesture after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Clark broke the NCAA women's career scoring record.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark (22) goes to the basket against Indiana's Chloe Moore-McNeil during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after a foul by Ohio State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa.

