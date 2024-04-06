Nation & World News

Caitlin Clark set for last shot, final bow of inspiring career at Iowa in NCAA championship

Caitlin Clark has one last shot
Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots during practice for the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots during practice for the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
35 minutes ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — This is where it ends for Caitlin Clark. One more, with feeling.

The superstar's career at Iowa, a four-year journey in which she inspired thousands of girls and boys, turned casual fans passionate and helped transform the women's game, will finish on Sunday in the NCAA championship game.

It's a final act for the sensational Clark, the two-time AP Player of the Year who owns virtually every scoring record that exists and can close her college chapter with the one thing that has eluded her — a title.

“That would be the cherry on top," Clark said Saturday on the eve of a matchup against unbeaten South Carolina. “That would be the top of the list, the thing that you’re most proud of. That’s something you get to share with your teammates.”

For the second straight year, Clark and the Hawkeyes (34-4) stand between the Gamecocks (37-0) and perfection. A year ago in the Final Four, South Carolina carried a 36-0 record into its matchup with Iowa before Clark dropped 41 points on the Gamecocks in a 77-73 win.

That stinging loss stayed with the Southeastern Conference champions, who would like nothing more than to get some sweet revenge.

“Yes, I was definitely looking forward towards that, just going on from last year," Gamecocks guard Raven Johnson said. "But I’m just going to enjoy the moment and think that this game is really big for us and it’s big for women’s basketball. That’s how I look at it.”

All you had to do was see the 11,000 fans who attended open practices at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday to see how much the game has grown — and how much Clark has meant to it.

And they weren't just kids or fans dressed in Iowa's black and gold, either. The stands were filled with moms, dads, coaches who brought their teams and average sports junkies who came to see Clark in person and maybe hoist a 3-pointer from the midcourt logo.

Clark rarely misses a moment to shine. When it was Iowa's turn to take the floor, she quickly pleased the crowd by picking up a ball and sinking her first shot, the swish drawing huge a cheer.

It won't be nearly as easy against South Carolina. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley, who is seeking her third national title since 2017, and her staff will try to design a game plan to stop the game's best outside shooter.

Many have tried, few have succeeded.

Staley also appreciates what this game — in this season — means for her sport. The perfect player vs. the perfect team. A perfect ending.

“It’s a monumental game for our game,” she said. “We’re very fortunate to be a part of it. We get to witness firsthand the legacy of Caitlin Clark. You watch her. You prep for her. You can’t help but to really love how she dissects the game. You love how she executes.

“I mean, it’s simple. Her game is simple and yet powerful. How do you defend fundamental basketball with offense with fundamental defense? You can’t. She’s going to win every time. So you’ve got to show her different looks in order for her to not settle in and picking you apart. We got to defend. We got to put some points on the scoreboard.”

While Clark's legacy seems unassailable, some feel she can't be mentioned among the game's best without winning a championship. She's not about to get caught up in any kind of debate on the subject.

She's confident her legacy will triumph over whatever happens on Sunday. She's done too much for that.

"For it to come down to 40 minutes and for me to validate myself within 40 minutes, I don’t think that’s a fair assessment,” the 22-year-old said.

Along with the adulation, Clark has learned to accept that there will always be naysayers and doubters.

"When you’re in the spotlight like this, there’s going to be a million different opinions on you,” she said. “For as many people that are going to love you, there are going to be people that don’t like you. That’s the case with every professional athlete, men or women, playing at the highest stage.

“What I’ve been able to do over the course of my career is just focus on the opinions of the people inside our locker room. That’s what I really care about, the people that I love to death, the people that have had my back every single second of my career, have been the ones that have believed in me more than anybody.”

It's all been building for Clark, who has waited a lifetime for this moment.

One last shot.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket/ and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Iowa's Caitlin Clark speaks during a press conference before practice for the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game on Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa's Caitlin Clark talks to Gabbie Marshall during practice for the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa's Caitlin Clark smiles during practice for the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots during practice for the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa's Caitlin Clark pauses as she speaks during a press conference before practice for the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game on Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley takes a selfie with fans during practice for the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley signs autographs for fans during practice for the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A person spins a basketball on their finger during South Carolina's practice for the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder poses for a selfie with a fan during practice for the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fans cheer as Iowa takes the court during practice for the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Brutal Braves news: Spencer Strider has damage to UCL, could need Tommy John surgery2h ago

Credit: NYT

Eclipse forecast: clouds in North Georgia, clear skies in the south

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech lands commitment from Oklahoma QB

Credit: Fulton County Animal Services

Fulton County’s animal service to Atlanta stops

Credit: Fulton County Animal Services

Fulton County’s animal service to Atlanta stops

Atlanta among fittest U.S. cities; 2 others in Georgia are unhealthiest
The Latest

Credit: AP

Zach Edey and Purdue power their way into NCAA title game, beating N.C. State 63-50
3m ago
Small town businesses embrace total solar eclipse crowd, come rain or shine on Monday
20m ago
Trump's campaign said it raised $50.5 million at a high-dollar Florida fundraiser
20m ago
Featured

If you take MARTA to or from the Atlanta airport, read this
Final Four serves up the usual menu of fun stories -- a look at today’s semifinals
On home-opener day, Braves express gratitude for the unbelievable fan support