Caitlin Clark scores 35 points as No. 3 Iowa pounds Northwestern 110-74

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Iowa star Caitlin Clark moved into second on the NCAA women’s basketball career scoring list on Wednesday night, finishing with 35 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in the No. 3 Hawkeyes' 110-74 victory over Northwestern.

Cheered on by a sellout crowd at Welsh-Ryan Arena filled with Iowa colors and dotted with Clark shirts, the senior guard went 11 for 22 from the field and 10 for 10 at the free-throw line. It was her 13th game this season with at least 30 points.

Hannah Stuelke had 17 points and nine rebounds for Iowa (20-2, 9-1 Big Ten), which earned its second straight win since a 100-92 overtime loss at Ohio State on Jan. 21. Kate Martin added 16 points.