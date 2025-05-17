Caitlin Clark says flagrant foul for shoving Angel Reese was not 'malicious'

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry added another chapter Saturday when Reese took exception to Clark's hard foul with 4:38 left in the third quarter as the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky opened their seasons.

After Reese grabbed an offensive rebound, Clark slapped Reese across the arm, knocking the ball away and Reese to the floor. Reese then jumped up and confronted Clark as Fever center Aliyah Boston jumped in between the two players.

Following a replay review, the referees upgraded the foul to a flagrant one and called double technical fouls on Boston and Reese.