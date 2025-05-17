Caitlin Clark says flagrant foul for shoving Angel Reese was not 'malicious'

Nation & World News
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots around Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) during the first half of an WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Credit: AP

By MICHAEL MAROT – Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry added another chapter Saturday when Reese took exception to Clark's hard foul with 4:38 left in the third quarter as the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky opened their seasons.

After Reese grabbed an offensive rebound, Clark slapped Reese across the arm, knocking the ball away and Reese to the floor. Reese then jumped up and confronted Clark as Fever center Aliyah Boston jumped in between the two players.

Following a replay review, the referees upgraded the foul to a flagrant one and called double technical fouls on Boston and Reese.

It was Clark's third personal foul.

During an in-game interview with ESPN, Clark said there was “nothing malicious” about the foul.

“It’s just a good take foul," Clark said. “You know, either Angel gets a wide open two points, or we send them to the free-throw line. Nothing malicious about it. It's just a good take foul. Every basketball player knows that."

When Reese missed the first of two throws, Gainbridge Fieldhouse erupted in cheers. Reese made the second, though, and Chicago added a layup on the ensuing possession to cut the deficit to 56-45.

Clark had 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and a career-high tying three blocks in the first half. Reese had seven points and nine rebounds through the first two quarters.

This story has been corrected to show that Boston and Reese got double technical fouls, not Clark and Reese.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese poses for a portrait during the WNBA basketball team's media day at Intentional Sports on the West Side, Monday, May 12, 2025, in Chicago. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) shoots in front pf Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Credit: AP

Debris covers the ground after an explosion on Saturday, May 17, 2025 in Palm Springs, Calif. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)

Credit: AP

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies. (Courtesy of Cox Communications)

Credit: special

