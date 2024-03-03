Nation & World News

Caitlin Clark poised to celebrate Iowa senior day by breaking Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record

The stage is set for the coronation of Caitlin Clark as the all-time NCAA Division I scoring leader when sixth-ranked Iowa closes the regular season against No. 2 Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday
FILE - Iowa's Caitlin Clark gets past a South Carolina's defender during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinal basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Clark needs 66 more points to break the NCAA career record of 3,527 by Washington's Kelsey Plum (2013-17). The Hawkeyes play Penn State at home on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. With an average of 32.4 points per game, Clark is on track to break the record at Nebraska on Sunday or Feb. 15 at home against Michigan.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Iowa's Caitlin Clark gets past a South Carolina's defender during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinal basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Clark needs 66 more points to break the NCAA career record of 3,527 by Washington's Kelsey Plum (2013-17). The Hawkeyes play Penn State at home on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. With an average of 32.4 points per game, Clark is on track to break the record at Nebraska on Sunday or Feb. 15 at home against Michigan.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
By ERIC OLSON – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

The stage is set for the coronation of Caitlin Clark as the all-time NCAA Division I scoring leader when sixth-ranked Iowa closes the regular season against No. 2 Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.

Four days after she broke Lynette Woodard's major college women's record, Clark would pass Pete Maravich's total of 3,617 points if she scores 18 against the Buckeyes.

Another full house will be on hand to celebrate Clark's senior day. On Thursday, she announced she would enter the 2024 WNBA draft and skip the fifth year of eligibility available to athletes who competed during the COVID-19 pandemic. She is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever and the WNBA is already seeing a rise in ticket sales.

Logitix, which researches prices on ticket resale platforms, reported an average sale price of $598 for a ticket to this game purchased since Feb. 1.

Clark is all but assured of one or two more appearances at the arena after Sunday. Iowa is projected to be a No. 2 seed for the NCAA Tournament, meaning it would be at home for the first two rounds.

Pearl Moore of Francis Marion owns the overall women's record with 4,061 points from 1975-79 at the small-college level in the AIAW. Moore had 177 points at Anderson Junior College before enrolling at Francis Marion.

Clark is 411 behind Moore, and she has only three to 10 more games left in an Iowa uniform depending on how far the Hawkeyes advance in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

If Clark passes Maravich, the accomplishment will be subject to scrutiny.

Maravich’s all-time scoring mark is one of the more remarkable in sports history: It was set in just 83 games across three seasons from 1967 to 1970. There was no shot clock or 3-point line in those days. The 3-pointer line was adopted in 1986.

Maravich averaged 44.2 points per game. He scored more than 60 in a game four times, topping out at 69 against Alabama on Feb. 7, 1970.

Clark averages 28.3 points for her career and will be playing in her 130th game Sunday. Her career-best output was 49 points against Michigan on Feb. 15, when she passed Kelsey Plum as the NCAA women's Division I career scoring leader.

Clark has 54 games with at least 30 points, most of any player in men's or women's college basketball over the last 25 years. She has six triple-doubles this season and 17 in her career.

With Clark the headliner, Iowa has helped sell out or break an attendance record in 30 of 32 games this season. The only two games that didn't happen were at a Thanksgiving tournament in Florida.

“She is just a phenomenal, phenomenal player who has helped change the women’s game,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. "She has helped bring an enormous amount of light and respect and viewers to the women’s game. She is awesome. She is a competitor.

“You either love her or you hate her, but you normally hate her because of how hard she competes. I have a tremendous amount of respect for somebody who is that competitive and has never met a shot she didn’t like.”

___

AP Sports Writer Larry Lage in Ann Arbor, Michigan, contributed to this report.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

FILE - Pete Maravich leans on his trophy and jokes with newsmen in Atlanta, March 26, 1970, after being named college basketball's player of the year. Those who played with, followed or knew the late Maravich are conflicted about the seemingly inevitable moment — likely this Sunday — when he could be supplanted by Iowa women's basketball sensation Caitlin Clark atop the NCAA's all-time scoring list.(AP Photo/File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Louisiana State's Pete "Pistol" Maravich (23) flies through the air during record breaking performance against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Feb. 1, 1970, to become college basketball's leading scorer of all-time. At right is University of Mississippi's Tom Butler (42) and at left are LSU's Danny Hester (35) and Bill Newton (43). Those who played with, followed or knew the late Maravich are conflicted about the seemingly inevitable moment — likely this Sunday — when he could be supplanted by Iowa women's basketball sensation Caitlin Clark atop the NCAA's all-time scoring list. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee Pearl Moore speaks at a news conference at Mohegan Sun, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. Long before Iowa star Caitlin Clark hit her first long-range three or signed her first autograph, Hall of Famer Pearl Moore had already set the scoring standard for women's basketball. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) and head coach Lisa Bluder high-five during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) claps during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Lynette Woodard smiles as John L. Doleve, president and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame helps her put on her Hall of Fame jacket at a news conferernce at the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., Friday, Sept. 10, 2004. Woodard averaged 26.3 points per game during her four-year career with the Kansas Lady Jayhawks between 1977 and 1981. Iowa's Caitlin Clark will soon be the NCAA's scoring leader. That's fact and, in many minds, enough to put the 22-year-old star high up among the greats of college basketball. (AP Photo/Bob Child, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder and associate head coach Jan Jensen congratulate Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) stands with teammate after being presented with a commemorative basketball after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Clark broke the NCAA women's career scoring record. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives against Michigan guard Laila Phelia during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) smiles after breaking the NCAA women's career scoring record during the first half of the team's college basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Former Kansas basketball All-American Lynette Woodard, left, announces her retirement from the WNBA at a news conference with Kansas basketball coach Marian Washington, right, Wednesday, May 26, 1999, in Lawrence, Kan. Woodard holds the women’s major college basketball record with 3,649 points from 1978-81, before the NCAA took over women’s sports from the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kim Malone, of Omaha, Neb., carries a sign encouraging Iowa’s Caitlin Clark to set the NCAA college women’s basketball career scoring record when Clark's team plays Nebraska, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Clark entered the game needing 39 points for the record. Malone showed up four hours before tipoff along with hundreds of other fans. (AP Photo/Eric Olson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke, left, celebrates with teammate guard Caitlin Clark, right, at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 111-93. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 111-93. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fans wait to get an autograph from Iowa guard Caitlin Clark after an NCAA college basketball game between Iowa and Penn State, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 111-93. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz

Gridlock Guy: Tailgating belongs on the racetrack, not the highway1h ago

Credit: Benjamin Hendren

1 shot by Cobb officer after fighting inside Six Flags on opening day, police say
20m ago

Credit: Ben Gray

It’s qualifying week in Georgia: Here’s how it will shape the 2024 election.
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Crews leveled an Atlanta homeless camp. Here’s what happened to residents

Credit: Ben Gray

Crews leveled an Atlanta homeless camp. Here’s what happened to residents

Credit: Auzzy Byrdsell

‘A Different World’ cast visits Atlanta University Center during HBCU tour
15h ago
The Latest
French police hunt an assailant who attacked a man near a Paris synagogue
15m ago
Niemann wins in Saudi Arabia for 2nd LIV Golf title of the year
16m ago
Israel's wartime Cabinet is shaken by a dispute between Netanyahu and his top political...
25m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
15 things to do this weekend: barbecue and brunch festivals