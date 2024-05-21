Caitlin Clark overcomes injury, but Harris shines late to give Sun 88-84 win over winless Fever

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyasha Harris scored 13 of Connecticut's final 18 points Monday night, including two free throws with 10.9 seconds left, and the Sun kept the Indiana Fever and rookie Caitlin Clark winless through four games with an 88-84 victory Monday night.

Harris finished with 16 points and three 3-pointers for the Sun's second win in a week over the Fever and Clark, who returned in the second half after missing the final 5 1/2 minutes of the first half with an apparent left ankle injury.

She was injured running into a pick and rolling her ankle. After play was stopped with Clark still down, she grimaced as she hopped up and limped into the tunnel next to the team's bench. She returned after warming up with her teammates to start the second half and finished with 17 points.