Nation & World News

Caitlin Clark, other college standouts have been prepping for WNBA draft and now are just hours away

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and others have been prepping for Monday night's WNBA draft and now they are just hours away from the next chapter in their basketball careers
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) brings the ball up court during the first quarter of an Elite Eight round college basketball game against Iowa during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) brings the ball up court during the first quarter of an Elite Eight round college basketball game against Iowa during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
54 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and others have been prepping for Monday night's WNBA draft and now they are just hours away from the next chapter of their basketball careers.

Not only are there several impact players in this year's draft class, but they bring with them a following that has increased the popularity of the women's basketball. There is interest in which team will draft them when it begins at 7:30 EST and what will they be wearing when they grace the stage at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in front of 1,000 fans.

The Indiana Fever have the first pick and are expected to select Clark

She is a household name among basketball fans in general. Clark has helped bring millions of new fans to the game with her signature logo shots and passing ability. The Iowa star was a big reason why a record 18.9 million viewers tuned in to the NCAA championship game.

The draft intrigue really begins with the second selection, which will go to Los Angeles Sparks along with the No. 4 pick.

Brink, Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson and South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso have all been in the discussion to be the second player off the board. by Los Angeles. Chicago has the third pick before the Sparks will be back on the clock.

Sparks general manager Raegan Pebley said the organization knows this is a big opportunity.

“We definitely want to see two players that not only have the skill set to make an impact early," Pebley said, "but also a long runway ahead of them, opportunities to develop, opportunities to, not only be excellent in what they do, but how they impact the other pieces around them as we continue to build this team.”

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Stanford forward Cameron Brink (22) cheers from the bench after fouling out during the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against North Carolina State, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Portland, Ore. North Carolina State won 77-67. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso dribbles during a practice for an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hartsfield-Jackson keeps its crown, remains world’s busiest airport1h ago

Credit: AP

Hush money trial: Bomb threats target Manhattan DA's home, NYC public library
31m ago

Credit: AP

Why some adults may need another dose of measles vaccine

Credit: Brian O'Shea (AJC)

Why Todd Chrisley wants a new trial
1h ago

Credit: Brian O'Shea (AJC)

Why Todd Chrisley wants a new trial
1h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta police issue ‘public safety alert’ after Iran attacks Israel
The Latest
THE LATEST
Israel says it will respond to Iran's attack
4m ago
Tesla plans to lay off 10% of workforce after dismal quarterly sales, multiple news...
8m ago
New rules for Pregnant Workers Fairness Act includes divisive accommodations for abortion
14m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

A.M. ATL: Rest in peace, Rico Wade, Atlanta rap music pioneer
ABC’s ‘Will Trent,’ set and shot in Atlanta, has been renewed for a third season
What the college football transfer portal period means for UGA and SEC